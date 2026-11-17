The Green Bay Packers are taking a look at a former New England Patriots defensive lineman following Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Green Bay worked out Haggai Ndubuisi on Monday, November 16.

The 6-foot-6, 298-pound defensive tackle has spent time with six NFL franchises since entering the league in 2022. His most recent stop came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him in April before releasing him in August.

Green Bay has not announced a signing. Still, the workout gives the Packers another player to consider as they assess their defensive depth.

Packers Workout Candidate Has Ties to New England Patriots

Ndubuisi’s NFL career began with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 through the league’s International Player Pathway Program.

The Lagos, Nigeria, native has an unusual football background. He grew up playing soccer and basketball before discovering American football through YouTube.

Rather than playing college football, Ndubuisi taught himself the sport and trained in Ghana before earning an invitation to the NFL’s international development program.

He initially worked as an offensive lineman before switching to defense.

His NFL stops include the Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Patriots, Houston Texans and Buccaneers.

Ndubuisi briefly joined New England’s active roster in January 2025 before returning to Washington.

That stint gives him a connection to Packers assistant coach DeMarcus Covington, who served as New England’s defensive coordinator during the 2024 season.

Covington now serves as Green Bay’s outside linebackers coach, run game coordinator and assistant head coach on defense.

Ndubuisi eventually made his regular-season NFL debut with Houston in 2025. Per Pro Football Reference, he appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.

Packers Have Roster Decision to Weigh After Ndubuisi Workout

Ndubuisi could offer Green Bay another developmental option along the defensive front.

The Packers opened the season with seven defensive tackles on their 53-man roster, including Devonte Wyatt, Javon Hargrave and Karl Brooks.

The Nigerian defender also qualifies for the NFL’s international player roster exemption, which could factor into Green Bay’s plans.

However, Acme Packing Company reported that kicker Lenny Krieg currently occupies the Packers’ international practice squad spot.

Ndubuisi has drawn interest elsewhere since leaving Tampa Bay. He has worked out for the Indianapolis Colts, Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

Green Bay now joins that group.

The workout does not guarantee a contract, but it gives Ndubuisi another chance to find an NFL home as the Packers evaluate their roster following another difficult loss.