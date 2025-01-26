Packers Hall of Famer Makes Surprising Move to Bears

The Chicago Bears have added a familiar name to their coaching staff by hiring Al Harris as their defensive passing game coordinator. The news, first reported by Dallas Cowboys writer Patrik Walker, signals a significant shift for Harris, who spent the majority of his 15-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Now, he will bring his expertise to one of the Packers’ fiercest rivals.

Harris made a name for himself during his seven-year stint with Green Bay, starting 102 of his 128 games with the team. Known for his physical style and lockdown coverage, Harris earned Pro Bowl selections in 2007 and 2008 and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2007. Harris’ impact on the field was so significant that he retired as a Packer in 2013 and was later inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2021. He remains a revered figure in Green Bay, making his move to the Bears particularly noteworthy for fans of the storied rivalry.

Harris’ Packers Legacy and Rivalry Shift

Harris’ time with the Packers is remembered for his standout performances in key moments, including his game-sealing interception in the 2004 Wild Card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Beyond individual accolades, his leadership in the secondary was instrumental in helping the Packers maintain their defensive prowess during the mid-2000s.

The transition to a divisional rival adds a compelling layer to Harris’ football journey. The Bears-Packers rivalry is one of the oldest and most intense in the NFL, and Harris will now find himself on the other side of the battle. Interestingly, Bears head coach Ben Johnson openly relishes competition with Green Bay, previously stating his enjoyment of “beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.” Harris’ presence on the Bears’ sideline will only add fuel to this historic rivalry.

Coaching Success and Vision for the Bears

Harris’ coaching career began in 2012 with the Miami Dolphins, where he worked as an intern and developed his skills as a mentor for young defensive backs. His path included a five-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs as a secondary coach, where he continued to grow his reputation as a developer of talent. After a brief tenure at Florida Atlantic University in 2019, Harris joined the Dallas Cowboys under head coach Mike McCarthy, another figure with Packers ties.

In Dallas, Harris shined as the defensive backs coach, helping stars like Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland achieve All-Pro honors and guiding the Cowboys’ pass defense to consistent success. With 34 combined career interceptions between Diggs and Bland, Harris’ ability to maximize talent is evident.

Now in Chicago, Harris will attempt to elevate a young Bears secondary featuring Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon, and Jaquan Brisker. His experience and expertise will be critical in helping the Bears’ defense compete with Green Bay’s dynamic offense and the rest of the NFC North.

Al Harris’s move to the Bears not only strengthens Chicago’s coaching staff but also adds an intriguing twist to his legacy. While his roots firmly plant him in Green Bay, he aims to help the Bears rise to prominence—a development sure to catch the attention of Packers fans everywhere.