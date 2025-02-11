Hi, Subscriber

Packers Highlighted as Blockbuster Trade Fit For $94 Million All-Pro

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Las Vegas Raiders' edge rusher Maxx Crosby, Green Bay Packers
Getty
Las Vegas Raiders' edge rusher Maxx Crosby reacts after recording a sack in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium

The Green Bay Packers have a promising young defense, but one area where they could use a significant boost is their pass rush. A dominant edge rusher can change the course of a game, and few players in the NFL fit that mold better than Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby, a relentless defender with a proven track record, is still under contract with the Raiders for two more seasons. However, given the current state of the Raiders’ roster and their ongoing struggles, there is speculation that he could be available for the right price.

If the Raiders decide to enter a rebuilding phase, moving Crosby in exchange for valuable draft capital could become a realistic possibility. The Packers, a playoff-caliber team, could be an ideal landing spot. Not only would Crosby fill a major defensive need in Green Bay, but he also has existing connections to key personnel within the organization. The question remains: Would Green Bay be willing to make a bold move to acquire the star pass rusher?

Maxx Crosby Contract and Connection to Green Bay

Crosby’s contract makes him an intriguing trade target. He is set to earn $23.1 million in 2025 and $19.7 million in 2026, which could be considered below market value based on his production. However, financial considerations aside, the bigger concern for Crosby is winning. With the Raiders currently lacking a franchise quarterback and undergoing yet another coaching change, their path to contention remains unclear.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently highlighted Crosby as a potential trade candidate and mentioned the Green Bay Packers as a logical destination.

“Still only 27, Crosby has said before he wants to be a ‘Raider for life’ and has been loyal to the organization,” Rapoport noted. “He also has been open about his frustrations with the team’s seemingly endless string of changes and mounting losses. Crosby wants to win and be a big reason behind the success. While the hiring of Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll was a step toward stability, the Raiders still don’t have a franchise quarterback and have a ton of work to do to field a competitive roster. Trading Crosby for a bounty of picks would be one way to expedite that process, and Crosby might welcome the change, particularly if it’s to a playoff team where he knows people.

One major factor that could make Green Bay an attractive destination for Crosby is his previous relationship with assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Crosby also has former teammates in Green Bay, including running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Keisean Nixon, which could make the transition smoother.

Potential Trade Challenges and Crosby’s Value

Acquiring a player of Crosby’s caliber is never easy. A trade would likely require significant draft capital, and Crosby would probably seek a contract extension. Given the Packers’ current roster, investing in a high-cost edge rusher could be a risky move. The Packers currently have 23rd overall pick. Depending how the draft board falls, Green Bay could feel the pressing need to take a big swing on trading for Crosby.

Crosby’s 2023 season demonstrated his value, as he recorded 7.5 sacks and 54 total pressures. A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro, Crosby remains in his prime at age 28, making him a highly attractive asset.

While a trade remains speculative, the possibility of Crosby joining the Packers is intriguing. If Green Bay is willing to make a bold move, this scenario could become more than just a rumor.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , ,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Highlighted as Blockbuster Trade Fit For $94 Million All-Pro

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x