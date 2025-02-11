Packers Highlighted as Blockbuster Trade Fit For $94 Million All-Pro

The Green Bay Packers have a promising young defense, but one area where they could use a significant boost is their pass rush. A dominant edge rusher can change the course of a game, and few players in the NFL fit that mold better than Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby, a relentless defender with a proven track record, is still under contract with the Raiders for two more seasons. However, given the current state of the Raiders’ roster and their ongoing struggles, there is speculation that he could be available for the right price.

If the Raiders decide to enter a rebuilding phase, moving Crosby in exchange for valuable draft capital could become a realistic possibility. The Packers, a playoff-caliber team, could be an ideal landing spot. Not only would Crosby fill a major defensive need in Green Bay, but he also has existing connections to key personnel within the organization. The question remains: Would Green Bay be willing to make a bold move to acquire the star pass rusher?

Maxx Crosby Contract and Connection to Green Bay

Crosby’s contract makes him an intriguing trade target. He is set to earn $23.1 million in 2025 and $19.7 million in 2026, which could be considered below market value based on his production. However, financial considerations aside, the bigger concern for Crosby is winning. With the Raiders currently lacking a franchise quarterback and undergoing yet another coaching change, their path to contention remains unclear.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently highlighted Crosby as a potential trade candidate and mentioned the Green Bay Packers as a logical destination.

“Still only 27, Crosby has said before he wants to be a ‘Raider for life’ and has been loyal to the organization,” Rapoport noted. “He also has been open about his frustrations with the team’s seemingly endless string of changes and mounting losses. Crosby wants to win and be a big reason behind the success. While the hiring of Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll was a step toward stability, the Raiders still don’t have a franchise quarterback and have a ton of work to do to field a competitive roster. Trading Crosby for a bounty of picks would be one way to expedite that process, and Crosby might welcome the change, particularly if it’s to a playoff team where he knows people.

One major factor that could make Green Bay an attractive destination for Crosby is his previous relationship with assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Crosby also has former teammates in Green Bay, including running back Josh Jacobs and cornerback Keisean Nixon, which could make the transition smoother.

Potential Trade Challenges and Crosby’s Value

Acquiring a player of Crosby’s caliber is never easy. A trade would likely require significant draft capital, and Crosby would probably seek a contract extension. Given the Packers’ current roster, investing in a high-cost edge rusher could be a risky move. The Packers currently have 23rd overall pick. Depending how the draft board falls, Green Bay could feel the pressing need to take a big swing on trading for Crosby.

Crosby’s 2023 season demonstrated his value, as he recorded 7.5 sacks and 54 total pressures. A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro, Crosby remains in his prime at age 28, making him a highly attractive asset.

While a trade remains speculative, the possibility of Crosby joining the Packers is intriguing. If Green Bay is willing to make a bold move, this scenario could become more than just a rumor.