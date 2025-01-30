Packers Hire Super Bowl Winner as Defensive Line Coach

The Green Bay Packers have finalized their search for a new defensive line coach, selecting a candidate with both defensive coordinator experience and a Super Bowl ring. This strategic hire reflects the team’s commitment to enhancing their defensive front as they aim for continued success in the NFC. The addition of a seasoned coach with a history of working in winning environments could play a crucial role in maintaining the Packers’ competitiveness.

DeMarcus Covington’s Coaching Journey

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are set to hire DeMarcus Covington for the vacant defensive line coach position. Covington, who will turn 36 in March, has been a part of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff in various capacities since 2017. Most recently, he served as the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Jerod Mayo in 2024, following a four-year tenure from 2020 to 2023 as New England’s defensive line coach.

Covington began his coaching career immediately after concluding his college football tenure. He worked as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Ole Miss before taking on greater responsibilities. In 2015, he coached the defensive line at the University of Tennessee-Martin, followed by a role as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Eastern Illinois in 2016.

His journey with the Patriots commenced in 2017, during which he contributed to two Super Bowl appearances. New England lost to the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2017 season but triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams the following year. Covington was a defensive assistant in those years before being promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019 and then to defensive line coach in 2020.

Impact on Green Bay’s Defense

Despite the New England Patriots’ recent struggles, posting consecutive 4-13 records in the last two seasons, their defense remained competitive. Under Covington’s leadership, New England’s defensive line led the NFL in 2023 by allowing only 3.3 yards per rushing attempt. Additionally, the Patriots consistently ranked in the top half of the league in this metric for three straight seasons, indicating strong defensive line play despite overall team challenges.

The Packers, meanwhile, demonstrated notable improvement in run defense under newly appointed defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in 2024. Green Bay ranked third in the league, allowing 4.0 yards per carry, a significant upgrade from previous seasons. However, inconsistencies in their pass rush were a primary concern, ultimately leading to the dismissal of former defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich. Covington’s main objective will be to stabilize and elevate Green Bay’s pass-rushing capabilities.

The Packers did not initially link Covington’s name to their search. The team reportedly interviewed three other candidates: Kacy Rodgers, Aaron Whitecotton, and former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington. Rodgers and Whitecotton have since accepted positions with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, leaving Washington as the only remaining known candidate.

Notably, all three candidates—Rodgers, Washington, and Covington—have experience as NFL defensive coordinators or co-defensive coordinators. This suggests that Green Bay Packers was looking for a coach who could not only develop the defensive line but also play a key role in the broader defensive strategy. Covington’s success in New England indicates he could be a valuable asset to the Packers’ coaching staff.