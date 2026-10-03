Packers Rookie Sends ‘Panic’ Warning Before Buccaneers Game

The Green Bay Packers have a lowly record heading into Week 4, but rookie wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant isn’t interested in treating Sunday’s trip to Tampa like an emergency.

Fox 11’s Vince Lovergine asked Sturdivant on Friday whether the Packers’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers qualifies as a “right the ship” game because of Green Bay’s 1-2 start. Sturdivant pushed back on the premise and instead stressed staying even through the swings of an NFL season.

“You can’t get caught up in the records because if you win games you get comfortable,” Sturdivant said. He added that when losses pile up, teams can “start to panic.”

It was a measured answer from a rookie who has gone from undrafted free agent to a player beginning to fashion a role in Green Bay’s offense.

Sturdivant Pushes Back on Packers Panic

The Packers have given themselves enough reasons to feel some urgency.

Green Bay opened with a 39-22 loss at Minnesota, escaped New York with a 20-17 overtime win over the Jets and then returned home for a 35-14 loss to Atlanta. Packers.com noted this week that it is the franchise’s first 1-2 start since 2014.

Head coach Matt LaFleur called the Atlanta loss a “humbling night,” and the numbers backed him up. The Falcons outgained Green Bay 498-328 as they held the ball for more than 37 minutes, and scored 27 consecutive points after the Packers took an early 7-0 lead, according to Packers.com’s postgame recap.

Tampa Bay sits at 0-3 and is preparing to start undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, giving Green Bay an opportunity to stabilize before returning home for three of its next four games.

The schedule also adds context. Green Bay has played two of its first three games on the road and will make it three of four in Tampa. The Packers noted in their Week 4 preview that this is only the third time in franchise history they have played three of their first four games away from home.

For Sturdivant, the approach is about avoiding the emotional extremes that can come with the ebbs and flows of the standings.

Green Bay looked capable of responding under pressure when it rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Jets. But the Vikings game wasn’t as graceful.

Which version will Green Bay be?

Sturdivant Has Earned a Bigger Role

Sturdivant’s perspective also stands out because of how his own situation has changed.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound receiver signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 1 after five college seasons at California, UCLA and Florida. He finished his college career with 150 receptions for 2,073 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to his official Packers biography.

He then forced his way onto the 53-man roster with a strong preseason.

In Green Bay’s finale against Arizona, Sturdivant caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. His roster spot extended the Packers’ streak of keeping at least one undrafted rookie on the initial 53 to 22 consecutive years, Packers.com reported after final cuts.

General manager Brian Gutekunst told the team site that Sturdivant “probably should have been” drafted, noting the receiver’s athletic profile and college production.

His regular-season opportunity started to expand against Atlanta.

Sturdivant caught three passes for 22 yards in the loss, his first receptions of the season. Jordan Love attempted 53 passes that night as Green Bay played from behind for much of the game. The Packers’ official game log lists Sturdivant’s three catches in his first extended offensive contribution.

The production is modest so far, but Sturdivant has cleared several hurdles that once made his roster status uncertain.

At the moment, the rookie is delivering a veteran-sounding reminder before a game harboring more heat than most Week 4 matchups.

The Packers need a response in Tampa.