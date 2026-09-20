Packers’ $50 Million WR Carted Off Field After Frightening Injury

The Green Bay Packers saw their Week 2 road game against the New York Jets take an alarming turn.

Jayden Reed caught a swing pass before absorbing a hard hit and remaining on the turf at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20. Medical personnel brought out a backboard and cart while players gathered around the 26-year-old receiver.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported that Green Bay’s entire sideline came onto the field as Reed received treatment. He was secured to the backboard and carted off on a stretcher.

USA Today Network reporter Ryan Wood observed that Reed moved his right leg before he left the field, offering an encouraging sign during a sobering sequence. The team hadn’t announced an injury diagnosis or a preliminary timetable when Reed was taken away.

Packers’ $50 Million Investment Faces Another Health Scare

The scene carried an extra sting because Reed entered the season attempting to move beyond the injuries that derailed much of his 2025 campaign.

He suffered a broken clavicle against the Washington Commanders last September and also required surgery for a Jones fracture in his left foot. Those issues limited him to seven regular-season appearances, 19 receptions, 207 yards and one touchdown. He returned late in the year and added four catches for 43 yards and a score in Green Bay’s wild-card loss.

The Packers nevertheless made their long-term belief in Reed clear in April. He signed a three-year extension worth a reported $50.25 million, including $20 million guaranteed. The agreement keeps him under contract through the 2029 season.

Reed earned that commitment by leading Green Bay in receiving during each of his first two NFL seasons. He entered 2026 with 138 receptions for 1,857 yards and 15 touchdowns across 40 regular-season games, along with 310 rushing yards and three more scores.

Love Loses a Versatile Weapon on Brutal Opening Drive

Green Bay’s first series unfolded about as poorly as possible. Jordan Love was sacked on the opening snap. Reed went down after the swing pass on play No. 2, then Matthew Golden dropped a third-down throw. Offensive lineman Zach Bako-Bewele also required attention after that play.

The Packers entered Sunday needing a steadier performance after surrendering 29 consecutive points in a 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Love threw for 387 yards in that opener, but late turnovers helped erase Green Bay’s 12-point advantage.

Losing Reed strips coach Matt LaFleur of one of his most flexible pieces. Reed can work from the slot, take handoffs and create yards after the catch, giving the Packers a different dimension from their other receivers.

Christian Watson and Golden now stand as Love’s primary wideout options if Reed faces an extended absence. Watson produced 147 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota, while Golden is a promising second-year target.

The football ramifications, however, were secondary as Reed left the Meadowlands field surrounded by teammates.

Until Green Bay provides a medical update, the focus remains on the receiver’s condition after one of the season’s most unsettling injury scenes.