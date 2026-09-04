Packers’ $50 Million WR Reveals New Tradition Before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers remade part of their wide receiver room this offseason, but a current member believes the group is becoming tighter at the right time.

Jayden Reed said that Green Bay’s receivers have made their biggest progress away from the playbook since training camp opened, as he revealed plans to grab dinner together on every road trip, something the group had not done since Reed arrived in Green Bay in 2023.

“I think we’re getting closer, the brotherhood is coming together a lot more,” Reed said, according to FOX 11’s Vince Lovergine.

Reed is entering his fourth season, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden headline the rest of a receiving corps that will look different in 2026.

Packers WR Room Has a Different Look in 2026

Green Bay made its direction at receiver clear months before the season.

The Packers extended Reed and Watson while moving on from two familiar targets. Romeo Doubs left in free agency, and Dontayvion Wicks was traded to Philadelphia. Packers.com described the moves in July as clearing the way for Golden and other younger receivers to take on larger roles.

That makes Reed one of the chief figures in the transition.

The Packers reinforced that commitment in April when Reed agreed to a three-year extension worth $50.25 million in new money, including $20 million guaranteed.

The deal came after an injury-shortened 2025 season. Reed appeared in seven games and finished with 19 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown after foot and shoulder injuries interrupted his year.

His first two seasons showed why Green Bay chose to splash cash.

Reed produced 793 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, then followed with 857 yards and six scores in 2024.

Packers.com noted after his extension that he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 750 receiving yards, 55 receptions, six receiving touchdowns, 100 rushing yards and a rushing score in each of his first two seasons.

Reed’s Message Comes as Packers Set Final WR Group

The Packers kept six receivers on their initial 53-man roster, per the team’s Aug. 30 roster breakdown. Reed, Watson and Golden sit at the top of a group rounded out by Moore, Melton and undrafted rookie Sturdivant.

That leaves Green Bay with a alternative experience mix than it carried into last season. Reed and Watson are the established veterans of the room, Golden is entering Year 2, but the the back end of the depth chart will be asked to earn snaps through defined roles and special teams.

There’s still enough to sort out once the games count.

Golden is coming off a rookie season with 29 receptions for 361 yards, and NFL.com reported in May that offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich expected a “big year” from the former first-round pick.

Watson, meanwhile, gives the offense a vertical threat when healthy.

Reed brings various capabilities to the table, with the ability to work from the slot, create after the catch and contribute as a runner. He also has the longest recent history with quarterback Jordan Love among Green Bay’s top three receivers, continuity that’s relevant after the offseason changes.

The plan for road dinners won’t decide how many explosive plays the Packers generate or how quickly the passing game finds a rhythm.

It does, however, offer a peek at the way this group is trying to build trust before those moments arrive, demonstrating the chemistry moving in the direction Green Bay wanted.