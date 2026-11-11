Packers DC Delivers Strong Verdict on Rookie CB

The Green Bay Packers used their first selection in the 2026 NFL draft on cornerback Brandon Cisse.

Nine games into his rookie season, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon likes what he sees.

But it isn’t Cisse’s speed or physical ability that has made the strongest impression.

It’s how he responds when things go wrong.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, November 10, Gannon explained why the rookie’s reaction to an early-season mistake helped earn his trust.

“He’s got quite a bit of resilience about his game,” Gannon said, via Packers.com.

The praise came two days after Green Bay’s 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots.

The Packers intercepted Drake Maye three times and forced four turnovers overall. Their defense also recorded four sacks.

Cisse has been part of a secondary that continues to produce despite injuries throughout the defense.

And Gannon believes the young cornerback possesses an important trait for surviving in the NFL.

Packers DC Jonathan Gannon Points to Brandon Cisse’s Response

Gannon said every NFL cornerback will eventually surrender catches.

What separates good players from great ones, he explained, is their willingness to face trials and tribulations.

The defensive coordinator recalled Cisse allowing a deep completion in the season opener against Minnesota.

Rather than lose confidence, Cisse responded in a way that impressed his coach.

Gannon viewed that moment as a measure of the rookie’s mindset.

The Packers selected Cisse with the No. 52 overall pick in April.

He spent his first two college seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to South Carolina. In his final season, Cisse recorded 27 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.

His athletic testing included a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at South Carolina’s pro day.

His response to adversity has helped him earn Gannon’s conviction.

Packers Secondary Faring Well Despite Injuries

Green Bay’s defensive performance against New England showed how far the unit has come.

Safety Xavier McKinney intercepted Maye twice, while Evan Williams added another takeaway.

The Packers have forced multiple turnovers in six consecutive games.

Gannon also credited defensive backs coach Bobby Babich for helping players understand their assignments and communicate through complicated coverage schemes.

That work has become important as Green Bay steers through injuries.

The defense has played all nine games without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. Linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Zaire Franklin have also been sidelined.

The good news? Green Bay hasn’t stopped taking the ball away.

Cisse’s development should make the Packers feel confident as they prepare to face Minnesota on Sunday.

The rookie will make mistakes. And Gannon expects that.

What matters is what happens on the next snap.