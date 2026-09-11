Green Bay Packers DC Gets Personal Verdict From Vikings QB Kyler Murray

The Green Bay Packers’ new defensive coordinator is preparing for his first regular-season assignment in Green Bay with a quarterback across the field who knows him better than most.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray put forward a radiant review of Jonathan Gannon ahead of Sunday’s NFC North opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, calling his former Arizona Cardinals head coach “one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had,” per ESPN.

Murray, who spent all three of Gannon’s seasons in Arizona with him from 2023 through 2025, also told ESPN he “loved my time with him.”

Their relationship adds another wrinkle to a matchup already loaded with familiarity as Gannon tries to slow a quarterback whose tendencies, strengths and decision-making he watched closely for three years.

The respect runs in both directions.

Gannon has repeatedly praised Murray, and his knowledge of the former No. 1 overall pick could become one of Green Bay’s more intriguing advantages in the opener.

Murray Surfaces Strong Gannon Verdict Before Packers-Vikings

Murray’s endorsement stands out because his run with Gannon in Arizona ended without the sustained team success either side wanted.

Gannon took over the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and worked with Kyler Murray through the quarterback’s return from a torn ACL. By 2024, Murray was healthy enough to start all 17 games while Arizona improved to eight wins. A foot injury then limited him to five games in 2025.

Arizona released Murray in March, and the Minnesota Vikings signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million contract. ESPN reported at the time that the Cardinals remained responsible for the rest of Murray’s $36.8 million guaranteed salary for 2026.

Now Murray gets Gannon immediately in his first regular-season game with Minnesota.

That reunion creates an unusual chess match. Murray understands how Gannon views defensive football, while Gannon knows the quarterback’s ability to escape pressure, extend plays and attack once the structure of a play breaks down.

Gannon called Murray a “big-time challenge” while discussing the Week 1 matchup, according to Packers.com. Murray enters 2026 with 20,460 career passing yards and another 3,193 yards on the ground.

Gannon Begins Packers Chapter QB He Knows Well

The Green Bay Packers hired Gannon in February after Jeff Hafley left Green Bay to become the Miami Dolphins’ head coach.

His résumé offered plenty of reason for Matt LaFleur to make the move. During Gannon’s two seasons as Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, Philadelphia ranked third in the NFL in total defense and passing defense combined over that span. The Eagles also led the league with 99 sacks across the 2021 and 2022 seasons and reached Super Bowl LVII in Gannon’s final year.

Gannon has emphasized building his Green Bay defense around the personnel he inherited instead of simply importing an old playbook. He called it a “new system” this spring, with Xavier McKinney and Green Bay’s collection of versatile defensive backs positioned to play prominent roles.

That approach means a intriguing test against Murray.

There is an unusual level of football familiarity involved, too. ESPN previously reported that Murray routinely asked Gannon about defensive concepts during their Arizona tenure. Gannon said at the time that Murray could discuss the game at a coaching level because of how well he understood defensive structure.

That history could benefit both sides Sunday.

Murray clearly still holds Gannon in high regard. The Packers will be hoping their new defensive coordinator knows his former quarterback well enough to make their reunion uncomfortable.