The Green Bay Packers needed a stop.

Jonathan Gannon said his play call helped keep them from getting one.

Speaking Tuesday, the Packers’ defensive coordinator took the blame for a third-and-12 screen to Justin Jefferson in Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“I put ‘em in a [expletive] call,” Gannon said, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Schneidman noted that Green Bay overloaded the opposite side of the line. Minnesota went to Jefferson, picked up the first down and kept moving toward a touchdown that pushed a close game out of reach.

Jonathan Gannon Takes Blame for Justin Jefferson Conversion

The time at which it happened made the mistake sting.

Green Bay had cut Minnesota’s lead to 20-10 early in the fourth quarter. A stop would have given the Packers a chance to keep chipping away.

Instead, Jefferson turned the screen into a 16-yard gain. The Vikings eventually finished the possession with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Gavin Bartholomew. Minnesota led by 17 with 8:29 remaining, the Vikings’ official game recap noted.

Cousins completed all eight of his passes for 68 yards on that drive. Jefferson accounted for 43 of those yards, more than half his 74-yard total.

That sequence wiped out much of Green Bay’s work in the third quarter. The Packers had outgained Minnesota 158-26 during the period and given themselves a chance heading into the fourth.

Gannon’s explanation put the focus on his decision before the snap with that particular call. The larger problem surfaced across the afternoon.

Packers’ Third-Down Failures Went Beyond One Screen

Jefferson’s conversion was one of three costly breakdowns on third-and-long.

Earlier, Cousins hit Myles Price for a 38-yard touchdown on third-and-23. A 24-yard completion to Tai Felton on third-and-15 later set up a short touchdown run.

Minnesota finished 8-for-16 on third down, per the Packers’ official recap. Those conversions left Green Bay with not much room to recover from its own offensive mistakes.

The loss dropped the Packers to 6-4. Every other NFC North team stood at 7-2.

“That was a butt whoopin’,” head coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. “This is a humbling league, and today we got humbled.”

Green Bay now has a bye before visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25.