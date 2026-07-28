Green Bay Packers Called Out for Holding Back Jordan Love Ahead of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are one day away from their first training camp practice, and one of ESPN’s most prominent quarterback analysts already has a question hanging over the offense.

Dan Orlovsky pointed to a striking 2025 split Tuesday.

Green Bay generated the third-most expected points added on dropbacks, behind only the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, despite registering 551 dropbacks, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

That frames one of the most notable questions facing Matt LaFleur in 2026.

The Packers were highly efficient when they put the offense in Love’s hands last season. They simply didn’t do it at the volume normally associated with an elite passing game.

Packers Left Efficiency on the Table With Love

Jordan Love finished 2025 with 439 pass attempts in 15 starts, completing a career-high 66.3% of his throws for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

His 101.2 passer rating was also a career best, per NFL.com.

The contrast with his first full season as Green Bay’s starter is difficult to miss.

Love attempted 579 passes over 17 games in 2023, when he threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns. Two years later, his efficiency improved while his workload dropped to fewer than 30 attempts per game.

Team dropbacks include more than official pass attempts, but Orlovsky’s larger point holds.

Green Bay had an efficient passing offense without leaning on it heavily, and the consequence was a strange statistical profile.

ESPN’s team statistics list the Packers at 212.8 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL, and 23.0 points per game, 16th. They were ordinary in the traditional volume categories despite Orlovsky’s EPA figure placing their dropback offense among the league’s best.

The running game didn’t overwhelm opponents enough to make that imbalance obvious, either.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and the Packers finished 15th in rushing yards per game.

Green Bay eventually opened the offense in its wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears.

Love attempted 46 passes, throwing for 323 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 31-27 defeat.

The Packers still lost after surrendering a 21-3 halftime lead, but the season ended with their quarterback handling one of his heaviest workloads and posting a 103.8 rating.

Packers Have More Reason to Turn Love Loose in 2026

The circumstances surrounding Orlovsky’s challenge make it more significant.

The Packers have already made their long-term commitment to Love, signing him to a four-year, $220 million extension in 2024.

Two years later, they have continued building around him rather than reshuffling the passing game.

Green Bay extended contracts for Love’s familiar targets, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, beyond 2026.

The Packers’ official website identified Watson, Reed and Matthew Golden as the receivers set to lead the group entering training camp.

Those moves give Green Bay more reason to find out how far Love can take the passing game.

If one of the Packers’ most productive methods of moving the football was used less frequently than almost every team in the league, 2026 gives LaFleur no need to keep the same restrictions in place.