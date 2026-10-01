Packers’ Jordan Love Calls Key WR ‘1 of 1’ After Season-Ending Blow

The concern emanating from Jordan Love had little to do with targets, formations or the challenge facing the Green Bay Packers.

Love first wanted to know that Jayden Reed would be OK.

Reed will undergo neck surgery and miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a frightening injury during Green Bay’s Week 2 victory over the New York Jets.

Although the Packers now must replace their primary slot receiver, Love’s reaction reflected the relief felt throughout the building.

“The biggest thing is understanding he’s OK and his health will be OK for the long term,” Love said in a video shared by Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

Reed was carted from the field on a backboard after being struck in the helmet while trying to make a catch on Green Bay’s second offensive play against the Jets. He spent the night at a New Jersey hospital before returning to Wisconsin.

Head coach Matt LaFleur announced Reed’s season-ending surgery on September 30. LaFleur noted the injury will probably not end the receiver’s career, according to NFL.com.

Love Explains What Packers Lose in Reed

Love described Reed in terms that went beyond his place on the depth chart.

“We will definitely be missing J-Reed,” Love said. “He is one of one. He is a big-time player, obviously holding down the slot position for us. He does so many great things.”

Love added that “everybody was devastated” after witnessing the injury. He said teammates were glad to learn Reed was doing well, an update more necessary than how Green Bay would divide his snaps.

The Packers made Reed a vital part of their future in April, signing him to a three-year, $50.25 million extension. The former second-round pick produced 142 receptions for 1,881 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first 42 regular-season games.

Reed led Green Bay in catches and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. His ability to work from the slot, carry the ball and go across the formation supplied LaFleur with a flexible element capable of creating favorable matchups.

That versatility explains Love’s “one of one” description. Green Bay can redistribute Reed’s opportunities, but reproducing his complete role will be far more difficult.

Packers Will Lean on Committee to Fill Reed’s Role

“Other guys got to step up and fill that void we’ve been missing with him,” Love said.

LaFleur identified Skyy Moore, Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant as candidates to share Reed’s responsibilities. Moore looks like the clearest option in the slot, while Melton and Sturdivant should receive additional opportunities within the rotation.

The Packers still have two productive lead receivers in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Watson has recorded 17 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns through three games. Golden, on the other hand, has added 15 catches for 253 yards and one score, via the team’s official statistics.

Both topped 95 receiving yards in Green Bay’s Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Reed’s absence leaves questions underneath and between the numbers, where his quickness and feel provided an important counterweight to those vertical threats.

The Packers will begin answering them against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.