Packers’ Jordan Love Sits Down With Analyst Behind Bold MVP Pick

Kay Adams made one of the bolder predictions of the NFL offseason from a studio in June.

On Tuesday, she carried it directly to Green Bay Packers training camp.

Adams sat down with Jordan Love during the Aug. 4 edition of “Up & Adams”, less than seven weeks after naming the Packers quarterback her No. 1 dark-horse candidate for the 2026 NFL MVP award.

Love discussed Green Bay’s NFC North and Super Bowl aspirations, the development of Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft’s return and his excitement about new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon during the interview.

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Adams had already placed a larger expectation on the season.

Her MVP case depends on Love turning last year’s efficiency into a fast start and enough victories to separate Green Bay from one of the league’s deepest divisions.

Adams Built MVP Case Around Jordan Love’s Efficiency

“We don’t appreciate how good Jordan Love was last year,” Adams said in a June 18 video posted by “Up & Adams”.

She also credited Love with preserving his ability to produce explosive plays while making a considerable improvement with the football.

“He kept the big plays, he cut his turnover rate in half,” Adams said.

The numbers gave her perspective a firm base.

Love completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games last season. His 101.2 passer rating also marked a career high.

Pro Football Focus assigned Love an 88.5 overall grade, fifth among 43 qualifying quarterbacks. His 88.7 passing grade ranked third at the position.

Those figures were stronger than his conventional yardage and touchdown totals suggested.

Love attempted 439 passes, placing him 19th among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF’s database, yet finished near the top of the position in the outlet’s broader evaluation.

Adams argued that the difficulty surrounding Green Bay could eventually help Love’s candidacy.

The quarterback will have repeated opportunities to build the kind of winning narrative that often follows an MVP campaign.

The Packers open at the Minnesota Vikings before facing the Chicago Bears in Week 5 and the Detroit Lions in Week 7. They also have early prime-time home games against the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

Adams’ prediction hinges on Love carrying the Packers through that opening stretch and keeping another season from being defined by how it ends.

Love’s Super Bowl Goal Comes Before Individual Award

The conversation at camp focused on a larger prize.

The “Up & Adams” episode promoted Love’s NFC North and Super Bowl goals, and Adams folded his new life as a father into the discussion by asking whether he could hold his daughter and a Lombardi Trophy at the same time.

The Packers have reached the playoffs in each of his first three seasons leading the offense.

They have one postseason victory during that span and entered the offseason after a five-game losing streak, including their wild-card loss to Chicago.

Love will have a healthier Kraft working toward a return and a second-year Golden trying to take another step in the receiving corps.

Kraft averaged 10.8 yards after the catch per reception and an NFL-best 15.3 yards per catch among qualifying tight ends before his 2025 season ended after eight games.

Second-year receiver Matthew Golden also dropped just one pass as a rookie and ranked fifth among qualifying first-year receivers with 1.35 yards per route run, setting up a bigger 2026 role.

The offensive pieces give Green Bay reason to expect more from a quarterback who already made substantial statistical gains last season.

Winning MVP would require Love to move from an efficient season into a defining one.

Winning the division and pushing the Packers deeper into January would take care of much of the argument.