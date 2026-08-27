Packers’ Jordan Love Reveals ‘Lowest Point’ After Rough Finish vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers had finishing plays and games on their mind this whole offseason.

Their final public practice of training camp put forth an uncomfortable reminder of why.

Green Bay lost all four of its two-minute periods during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

For Jordan Love, the finish overshadowed a promising start.

Love later described the finish as the “lowest point of the day,” a sharp take coming less than two weeks before Green Bay begins the regular season.

The first-team offense was stopped, the first-team defense surrendered a touchdown, the second-team offense ended its chance with an interception and the second-team defense also gave up a score.

Wednesday was Green Bay’s final public practice of training camp, and many key starters are expected to sit during Friday’s preseason finale, leaving limited full-speed work before the scores begin to count.

Packers’ Finishing Problem Resurfaces Against Cardinals

The concern stretches past one rocky August practice.

Demovsky noted that head coach Matt LaFleur made finishing a point of emphasis after Green Bay’s 2025 season unraveled late. The Packers went from 9-3-1 to a five-game losing streak that ended their season.

Wednesday gave LaFleur an extra example to take back to the meeting room.

Love completed eight of his first 10 passes during the joint session and connected on a 45-yard touchdown against double coverage, as the offense generated explosive plays early before Arizona flipped the script later in practice.

The first-team offense eventually stalled near the goal line. The Packers’ official practice recap noted that Arizona stopped Green Bay at the 5-yard line, with a third-down incompletion followed by a sack to end the period.

The other units didn’t provide much relief. A pass-interference penalty helped set up Arizona’s touchdown against Green Bay’s top defense. The Packers’ No. 2 offense was intercepted, while the second-team defense also surrendered a touchdown.

The final tally — four two-minute situations and four losses — became difficult to ignore.

Love pointed to the emotional nature of joint practices afterward but said Green Bay has to find ways to dial back in and finish. The message lines up with what the Packers have stressed for months.

Love Gets Final Reminder Before Week 1

There were positives for the Packers before the late fade.

Love’s early efficiency stood out, and Green Bay created several chunk gains against Arizona’s defense. The joint practice also provided the starters with a more competitive test than they are likely to receive in the preseason finale.

Still, the closing periods were of substance because of last season’s occurences.

LaFleur can’t recreate fourth-quarter pressure in August, but two-minute work offers one of the closest practice environments to it.

The offense has to manage the clock, protect the football and convert in obvious passing situations. On the other side, the defense has to get off the field when the opponent knows exactly what it needs.

Green Bay came up short in each version Wednesday.

And although there’s known progress made during the rest of camp, the Packers see one more issue to sharpen before Week 1.

All in all, Green Bay showed it could start fast against another team. Its next task is making sure the ending looks different when the games count.