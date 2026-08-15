Packers’ Jordan Love-Matt LaFleur Partnership Fuels Bold Playoff Prediction

A season that appeared headed toward a deep January run instead ended in freefall for the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay lost its final five games, including a 31-27 wild-card defeat against the Bears, after sitting at 9-3-1 and within striking distance of the NFC’s top seed.

The abrupt finish has cooled some of the expectations about the Packers going into 2026.

Bleacher Report, though, sees enough high-caliber prowess to prop up Green Bay in the midst of critics.

In an article identifying three dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley included the Packers alongside Houston and Minnesota.

His prediction for Green Bay didn’t harp on merely returning to the postseason when he stated “Packers win multiple playoff games.”

The Packers, coming off a 9-7-1 finish and one of the league’s more dramatic late-season slides, would enjoyed that scenario as a rebound from last year’s struggles.

Bleacher Report Predicts Multiple Playoff Wins for Packers

Buckley’s viewpoint starts with the partnership between Jordan Love and LaFleur, noting that the quarterback-coach combination has helped produce 29 wins over the past three seasons.

Love enters 2026 after making progress in several areas, even though the ending disappointed.

He set career highs with a 66.3% completion rate and 101.2 passer rating last season, throwing for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions over 15 starts.

Those totals came during a season in which injuries beat down Green Bay in the long run. The Packers were 9-3-1 before losing Micah Parsons to a torn ACL and closing the season with five consecutive defeats.

The collapse changed the perception of a roster that had spent much of the year near the top of the conference.

Bleacher Report’s argument is that sky-high potential intact if Green Bay gets better health and continued growth from its young offense.

Love is the solid foundation of that turnaround, as he reduced his interceptions from 11 in 2024 to six last season whilst raising his passer rating, giving the Packers some stability at the game’s most important position.

Parsons’ Return Could Catapult the Packers

The bigger variable sits on the other side of the ball.

Green Bay added veteran defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and former All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin during the offseason, and Jonathan Gannon replaced Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator.

The Packers detailed their defensive additions, including the trade for Franklin and signing of two-time Pro Bowl selection Hargrave, as part of a renovated roster entering 2026.

Parsons could provide the most important reinforcement.

The four-time All-Pro said earlier this month that a mid-October return was “realistic,” although no firm date is set. Parsons specifically has Week 6 on his radar as he continues working back from the ACL injury suffered in December.

Bleacher Report pointed to his eventual return among the reasons Green Bay could emerge from the perceived second tier of contenders.

That’s where the dark-horse label fits since the Packers have enough recent regular-season success to make another playoff appearance believable. Yet, enough uncertainty following last season’s crumbling keeps them outside the safest group of Super Bowl picks.

So long as Love continues his upward trajectory and Parsons returns close to full strength, a multi-win playoff run may not seem nearly as surprising by January.