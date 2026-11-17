The Green Bay Packers had two chances to solve Minnesota’s pass rush.

ESPN’s latest stats show how badly they struggled.

The ESPN analyst posted on X on November 17 that Green Bay won eight pass-protection reps and lost 52 across its two meetings with the Vikings this season.

“In their 2 meetings vs Minnesota this season, the Packers won 8 reps in pass pro and lost 52,” Orlovsky wrote, tagging ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides.

That count puts a number on a problem Green Bay could not fix in the rematch. Minnesota sacked Jordan Love eight times in Sunday’s 30-10 win at Lambeau Field.

The Packers now head into their abbreviated bye, but the big complication lingers. How do they give their quarterback enough time?

Dan Orlovsky’s Numbers Underscore Packers’ Protection Trouble

Orlovsky’s post covered both meetings, giving his take some level of gravity past one poor afternoon.

According to the Packers’ game notes, Minnesota hit Love 12 times. Green Bay committed four turnovers and finished with 220 total yards.

The trouble started early. The Packers’ first four possessions ended with a lost fumble, a missed field goal, an interception and a three-and-out. Minnesota built a 17-0 lead.

That deficit left Green Bay chasing the game against Brian Flores’ defense.

Even a chance to score before halftime ended with Love taking sacks on consecutive plays. The Packers punted.

Green Bay eventually cut the deficit to 20-10, but Minnesota answered with a touchdown drive. The comeback never got closer.

Orlovsky’s tally measures pass-protection reps across the season series. Sunday’s sack and hit totals show what those failures cost Green Bay in the latest meeting.

Matt LaFleur Talks Missed Blocks Before Rams Game

Head coach Matt LaFleur outlined several causes Monday, including problems with the snap count, missed assignments and his own play calls.

“There were multiple times where these guys are running up the field and we’re not getting hands on ’em,” LaFleur said.

He noted that Green Bay should have shifted to quicker throws sooner. Extra blockers did not always help, either. Minnesota still reached Love on plays when the Packers had enough players in protection.

Injuries complicated the lineup. Kevin Zeitler’s triceps injury kept him out, putting Travis Glover at right guard.

LaFleur hopes Zeitler and center Sean Rhyan can return against the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. Both teams stand at 6-4.

Health could help. But Green Bay has assignments and timing to fix before Love takes his next snap.