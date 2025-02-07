Packers’ Jordan Love Sends Subtle Message to Josh Jacobs on WR Complaint

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs caused quite the stir earlier this week by claiming the team needs to add a number one receiver. Jacobs’ words quickly traversed the social media landscape and caught the ears of his teammates. Dontayvion Wicks responded to Jacobs with a resounding thumbs down. Jayden Reed also shared his thoughts in a now-deleted post on X, “Lot of y’all Packer fans so fu man bash ya own players sh*% crazy!” While Packers’ receivers can speak for themselves, quarterback Jordan Love was asked to chime in.

Jordan Love Responds to Jacob’s Claim

On Thursday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love joined ESPN’s NFL Live and reacted to Jacob’s sentiment.

“I think we have different guys that can play and do different things better than other guys, and I think we have a deep receiver room,” Love said. “Obviously, like you mention Tucker Kraft, but I think we got a lot of guys that can grow into that role, and we’re still young, building this thing, and guys are still proving themselves. Josh made those comments, and I’ll always ride for my guys. I love the guys that we have. I always say if you add good players to an already good offense, you can make it a better team.”

Love was then asked about Green Bay potentially adding Cincinnati Bengals’ star wideout Tee Higgins this offseason.

“Tee is a phenomenal player. I know Tee pretty well. Like I said, if you add a really good player to a really good offense, I think the sky is the limit. You can take it pretty cool places.”

With Love mentioning Higgins, it is the second high-profile wide receiver that has been connected to Green Bay this week.

Possible #1 Receivers for the Packers

While a guest on 97.3 The Game, Josh Jacobs was indirectly asked about adding New York Jets receiver Davante Adams to the offense.

“If he comes at the right price, tell him to slide. But I’ve had some talks with Tae.”

On Thursday, the Packers’ running back doubled down on the potential acquisition during an appearance on the LockedOn Packers Podcast.

“I still stand behind my comments. Like I said, I love the guys that we have. I think that they have a lot of talent, and I would never discredit somebody’s ability, especially when I see the type of work that they put in each day. But I still still think that we need a guy who’s a veteran in this league to be able to elevate everyone. Make the room a little better and give little nuggets here and there. But people forget Christian Watson, he’s going to be out until maybe Week 12 or 13. He’s going to come literally at the end of the season. So there is some production we have to replace.”

When specifically asked about Adams, Josh Jacobs steered the conversation to wanting to do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl.

“When you have a guy that’s a veteran, they demand a little bit more attention that allows everybody else to eat. They’ll be able to produce off of it. So, I think it just helps everybody. I’m at a place where all I care about is winning. I don’t know how long I have left in this game, and I don’t take it for granted. I’m just trying to say, before it’s all said and done, that I got to put one of them rings up. I got to hold the Lombardi up.”