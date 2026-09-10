Packers Injury Report: $14 Million Starter Upgraded as $77 Million OL Avoids Setback

The Green Bay Packers finally received some welcome movement on an offensive line that has carried several injury questions into Week 1.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Thursday that Jordan Morgan was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday with a knee issue. Aaron Banks remained limited for a second straight day, but Demovsky added that the veteran guard said he came through both sessions “without any setback.”

Those are meaningful developments for Green Bay’s projected left side before Sunday’s road opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Morgan is slated to take over at left tackle, while Banks enters his second year as the starting left guard.

Morgan’s Injury Upgrade Eases Blind-Side Concern

Morgan’s appearance on Wednesday’s injury report created a late-week concern at a position Green Bay spent the offseason trying to stabilize.

The Packers listed Morgan as limited Wednesday because of a knee issue. One day later, he was the only Green Bay player on the report to move all the way to full participation, according to Demovsky’s update.

That step carries added importance because the Packers have spent months preparing Morgan to become Jordan Love’s blind-side protector. Green Bay selected Morgan No. 25 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, and he arrived with extensive left tackle experience after starting 37 games there at Arizona.

His first two NFL seasons required considerably more movement. Morgan has started 13 games at four different offensive line spots, including 12 starts in 2025. Packers.com noted that last year’s offensive line tied for seventh in the NFL with 29 sacks allowed while Green Bay finished second in third-down conversion rate at 48.8%.

With Rasheed Walker gone, the Packers made Morgan their first option at left tackle this offseason. He worked there through organized team activities and minicamp, giving Green Bay a chance to finally settle him into the position he played throughout college. Packers.com described him in July as a key piece of the club’s new-look offensive line.

Thursday’s full practice does not guarantee Morgan will avoid a game designation Friday, but it represents a strong turn after his limited workload one day earlier.

Banks’ Progress Matters for Packers’ New-Look Line

Banks did not receive the same practice upgrade, but his own update carries plenty of weight.

The Packers signed Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract in March 2025 after he became a dependable starter for the San Francisco 49ers. His first season in Green Bay included multiple injury interruptions, and a knee issue lingered into this summer.

Banks later revealed he was dealing with knee tendinitis, and Green Bay carefully managed his workload throughout training camp. He finally returned to 11-on-11 work Aug. 18, making his “without any setback” comment Thursday particularly encouraging.

Green Bay’s unofficial Week 1 depth chart lists Morgan at left tackle and Banks at left guard, with Sean Rhyan at center and Jacob Monk at right guard. Right tackle Bako-Bewele also had a knee issue on Wednesday and Thursday that limited him, leaving three projected starters along the line on the injury report during the week.

Two Packers remained non-participants Thursday, while four other defenders stayed limited. The Vikings had three players listed, giving Green Bay considerably more health questions to sort through before the NFC North matchup.

The Packers still have Friday’s practice and final game-status designations to get through. For a line entering Week 1 with several moving parts, Morgan returning to full work and Banks avoiding a setback offers a timely two-part boost.