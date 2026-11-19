The Green Bay Packers and running back Josh Jacobs have been pulled into a controversy involving Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko questioned the difference in treatment of the two players following off-field incidents.

Fehoko criticized the situation Thursday, Nov. 19, after Baltimore announced that Humphrey would miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers over comments made on his podcast.

“Marlon Humphrey makes a podcast statement suspended for the week,” Fehoko wrote. “Josh Jacobs beats up a woman current starting running back for the packers. You can’t even make this up.”

Fehoko’s criticism comes amid an ongoing NFL investigation into Jacobs, who has faced allegations of physical abuse from multiple women.

However, Jacobs already missed six games this season while on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Former NFL Defender Questions Josh Jacobs’ Treatment

Humphrey drew criticism after saying Baltimore was best at producing “criminals” during an episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show.”

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday that Humphrey would be deactivated for Sunday’s game and sent home for the remainder of the week.

“He’s very remorseful,” Minter said. “I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city.”

Humphrey apologized Wednesday for the remarks.

Fehoko, who previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers and spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, took issue with the contrast between Baltimore’s decision and Jacobs’ continued presence on Green Bay’s roster.

The situations involve different disciplinary processes. The Ravens made a team decision to deactivate Humphrey, while Jacobs’ case has been handled through the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The league didn’t formally suspend Humphrey.

Josh Jacobs’ NFL Investigation Remains Open

Jacobs pleaded no contest September 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May incident involving his then-girlfriend.

Police said the woman reported that Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head.

The Packers running back went on the Commissioner’s Exempt List before the season and missed six games. He returned to eligibility in October.

Additional allegations surfaced when police released accounts from three other women describing incidents dating back several years.

Jacobs’ attorneys disputed those accounts, saying they possessed evidence contradicting the claims.

Jacobs also addressed the accusations November 4.

“It really feels like an attack on me and who I am and my character,” Jacobs said, according to the Associated Press.

The NFL has said its investigation remains open, leaving the possibility of further discipline.

As of late, Jacobs remains eligible to play for Green Bay. Fehoko’s latest comments add another public criticism of how the league and its teams handle off-field controversies.