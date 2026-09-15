Packers’ Josh Jacobs Gets New Legal Twist as NFL Seeks Sealed Video

The legal picture surrounding Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs took another turn Tuesday.

And the latest development could make the most closely watched piece of evidence in his case even harder to obtain.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sept. 15 that attorneys for Jacobs’ ex-girlfriend filed a motion to seal evidence and discovery materials in the criminal case involving the Packers star.

Fowler shared a statement from attorneys Amir Tahmassebi and Ramses Jalalpour saying the filing was made on their client’s behalf and was consistent with her desire to “protect her privacy.”

The full statement reads: “Together with the law office of Raff Law, LLC, our office filed a motion to seal this morning on behalf of our client, ANM, in the matter of State of Wisconsin v. Joshua Cordell Jacobs. The motion is consistent with our client’s desire to protect her privacy, particularly in light of Mr. Jacobs taking responsibility for his actions in the criminal proceeding. We have no further comment at this time.”

Fowler later added that the move “essentially makes it more challenging” for video footage from the case to be released.

This essentially makes it more challenging for video footage to be released The ex-girlfriend aims to "protect her privacy" with the motion to seal docs and evidence. https://t.co/do1hgsM0md — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 15, 2026

The NFL has been trying to obtain surveillance video as it conducts its own review of Jacobs under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Jacobs remains on the commissioner’s exempt list, keeping him from practicing or playing while the league determines its next step.

Jacobs’ Ex-Girlfriend Moves to Seal Case Evidence

The new motion comes five days after Jacobs pleaded no contest in Brown County Circuit Court to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a May incident involving his then-girlfriend.

Convicted on the battery charge, Jacobs had to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs.

Proceedings on the criminal damage charge were deferred for one year, with dismissal possible if Jacobs complies with several conditions, including avoiding contact with the woman, completing counseling, remaining under supervision and paying restitution.

“I fully understand the seriousness of the situation, and I take full responsibility,” Jacobs said during his Sept. 10 court appearance, per NFL.com.

Judge Marc Hammer also temporarily sealed discovery materials in the case after a request from Jacobs’ legal team. The order covered items including police reports, witness statements, photographs and video recordings and cited privacy, dignity and personal-security concerns involving both Jacobs and the woman.

The order was temporary and contemplated another motion from the woman and/or Jacobs. Tuesday’s filing from her attorneys now adds another request supporting continued restrictions on the material.

NFL Seeking Video Before Discipline Decision

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sept. 13 that the league wants to interview Jacobs and is pursuing legal avenues to obtain the surveillance video before deciding on a suspension.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette also reported that the NFL and multiple media organizations were seeking access to sealed evidence.

The video is potentially important to the league’s investigation because prosecutors said surveillance footage recovered from Jacobs’ home supported portions of the account given to police.

The public record doesn’t establish that the capturing of every allegation on video. And Jacobs ultimately faced only the two misdemeanor charges resolved in court.

For the Packers, the practical issue is availability. Jacobs missed the season opener while on the exempt list, and the league has said there is no timetable for a disciplinary decision.

Tuesday’s filing doesn’t end the NFL’s pursuit of the evidence, nor does it guarantee the video will remain sealed indefinitely. It does, though, add the expressed privacy interests of Jacobs’ ex-girlfriend to an already complicated dispute over access.

That could leave the NFL making its eventual decision with the court process still unfolding around the video — and leave Green Bay waiting longer for clarity on when its lead running back can return.