NFL Insider Floats Potential Bad News Regarding Packers’ Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers are trying to steady an offense that stumbled through the second half of its season opener.

The uncertainty around Josh Jacobs leaves another question hanging over that effort.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has identified a potential four-to-six-game suspension for the running back, offering a possible range as Green Bay continues without him.

There’s a significant qualification attached to that assessment. Fowler based the estimate on conversations with people around the league and emphasized that the NFL’s findings will determine the outcome.

For coach Matt LaFleur, the task at hand remains finding enough production from the available backs to keep the offense moving. A possible disciplinary range gives the situation some shape, but it won’t simplify the next game plan.

Green Bay needs a reliable rushing attack while the league works toward a decision.

Fowler Outlines Possible Suspension for Jacobs

Fowler wrote that a “four-to-six-game suspension could be the range,” while adding that it was “fluid and based on the league’s findings.”

Jacobs is on the commissioner exempt list following his no-contest plea to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from an incident involving his then-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, the handling of evidence in the criminal case is a factor in the league’s investigation.

WBAY reported Sept. 17 that attorneys representing Jacobs’ ex-girlfriend resubmitted a proposal to permanently seal evidence. Brown County court officials told the station that Circuit Judge Marc Hammer had declined the earlier submission because of a formatting issue.

That update adds context to the earlier news of the judge’s rejection. The attorneys returned with the same proposal, continuing their effort to protect the woman’s privacy.

WBAY also reported that the NFL is seeking evidence, particularly video, as it conducts its investigation. The station said time Jacobs spends on the exempt list would count toward an eventual suspension.

As for the Packers, those details make assigning a specific comeback game premature. The disciplinary decision and its effect on Jacobs’ availability still need to be resolved.

Packers’ Running Game Needs an Answer Before Jacobs Returns

The football consequences are visible.

With MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks handling the backfield in Jacobs’ absence, Green Bay managed 66 rushing yards in its opener, the New York Post noted in its Week 2 preview.

The Packers lost 39-22 to the Minnesota Vikings, surrendering the final 29 points after building a 22-10 lead.

Jordan Love threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Watson. Those explosive passing numbers were insufficient to carry Green Bay through a finish that included a turnover on downs, a lost fumble and an interception.

The collapse involved problems beyond the backfield. But a more dependable ground game would give LaFleur a way to sustain possessions and reduce the pressure on Love to keep producing through the air.

Lloyd and Brooks have an opportunity to make that happen. Their value over the coming weeks will depend on whether they can turn their expanded responsibilities into consistent gains.

Sunday’s visit to the New York Jets provides the next test. While Green Bay waits for clarity on Jacobs, its available backs have a chance to provide cause for LaFleur to keep calling their numbers.