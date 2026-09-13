Packers’ Josh Jacobs Gets New Court Order on Video Ahead of Vikings Opener

A new court ruling has put a key piece of evidence in Josh Jacobs’ case out of public view as the Green Bay Packers star waits for the NFL to determine what comes next.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Marc Hammer signed an order temporarily sealing discovery material in Jacobs’ case on the same day the running back pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property, via WISN 12 News. The order covers police reports, photographs, recordings, witness statements and video evidence tied to the case.

That includes home surveillance footage prosecutors said corroborated relevant portions of the alleged victim’s account of the May 23 incident.

Jacobs’ defense requested the sealing order, per NBC Sports’ Mike Florio. Hammer wrote that public disclosure could threaten or substantially impair the privacy, dignity, personal security and emotional well-being of Jacobs and the alleged victim.

The order is temporary and is in place pending another motion from Jacobs and/or the alleged victim.

Jacobs remains on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List while the league reviews the matter under its Personal Conduct Policy.

Jacobs Video Becomes Focus After Plea Deal

Jacobs appeared in court Thursday and pleaded no contest to battery and criminal damage to property. He received a $1,000 fine on the battery charge, while the criminal damage charge was handled through a deferred judgment.

Under the agreement, that second charge can be dismissed after 12 months if Jacobs avoids further criminal conduct, has no contact with the alleged victim, submits to criminal justice supervision, completes a battery course and pays restitution.

WISN reported that prosecutors relied in part on surveillance footage from Jacobs’ residence. According to the criminal complaint, the footage showed portions of the confrontation, including Jacobs taking the woman’s phone while she was on the garage floor and later appearing to damage it.

The complaint alleges Jacobs grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground during an argument, causing her to hit her head. Police later observed a bump on her head and redness on her face and neck, WISN reported.

The video embedded in WISN’s report is a news report about the court development; it is not the sealed surveillance footage from the incident.

NBC Sports raised the question of whether the NFL will seek access to the sealed video before deciding discipline. The league hasn’t announced a suspension.

Packers Waiting on NFL Decision

Jacobs’ legal resolution didn’t change his football status.

NFL chief spokesman Brian McCarthy said after the plea that the league had been closely monitoring developments and that the matter remained under review. He added there was no change to Jacobs’ status on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to WISN 12 News.

That designation keeps Jacobs away from practices and games while allowing him to continue receiving pay.

For Green Bay, it leaves one of its most important offensive players unavailable while the NFL determines its next step. Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers in 2024 and has since persisted as a necessary instrument to make the offense function.

The sealing order could become a significant part of the league’s review process, particularly because prosecutors cited the surveillance footage as corroborating evidence. NBC Sports questioned how the NFL could fully evaluate discipline without seeing it.

Hammer’s order says the sealing is intended to prevent unnecessary dissemination of sensitive information and is not meant to interfere with legitimate law-enforcement or judicial functions.