Packers’ Kaleb Johnson Gets Green Light From Matt LaFleur Before Vikings Opener

The Green Bay Packers didn’t have much time to get Kaleb Johnson comfortable in their offense after acquiring him at the end of August.

Apparently, Matt LaFleur has seen enough progress to consider turning the second-year running back loose in Week 1.

Asked Wednesday whether Johnson could help when Green Bay opens its season against the Minnesota Vikings, LaFleur gave an encouraging response.

“Yes. He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said, per Packers.com senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz. “It does help there was some carryover not only from when he was at Iowa with Tim Lester but also having Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh.”

It’s a good development for a Packers backfield that entered September looking much different than expected.

Starting running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list during final roster reductions, helping prompt Green Bay to acquire Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.

Johnson Has Familiarity With Packers’ Running Scheme

The quick transition LaFleur referenced makes more sense when looking at what Johnson did during his final season at Iowa.

Playing under offensive coordinator Tim Lester in 2024, Johnson erupted for 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. His rushing-touchdown total set an Iowa single-season record, while his 1,537 yards ranked third in school history. He also finished the season with 23 total touchdowns.

The system appears to work well to what LaFleur wants from his running backs.

Shortly after arriving in Green Bay, Johnson told Packers.com that Lester’s offense suited his game and said he saw similarities between Iowa’s approach and the outside-zone concepts used by the Packers.

There was a fair amount of familiarity in Pittsburgh as well. Arthur Smith praised Johnson after the Steelers drafted him No. 83 overall in 2025, describing him as “one of the more instinctive backs” he had evaluated coming out of college. Smith also believed Johnson could function across multiple rushing concepts.

Those previous stops have seemingly shortened Johnson’s learning curve at an important time.

Packers Giving Johnson Chance to Reset After Quiet Rookie Year

The trade also gives Johnson a shot to restart his NFL career after a modest debut season.

Johnson appeared in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, rushing 28 times for 69 yards and catching one pass for 9 yards. He also returned eight kickoffs for 190 yards before being inactive for Pittsburgh’s final three games.

Green Bay’s interest, however, predates Johnson’s NFL struggles.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said after the trade that the Packers had liked Johnson during the 2025 pre-draft process, giving the team another reason to gamble on the former Iowa standout when its backfield suddenly needed reinforcement.

With Jacobs unavailable, Green Bay is working with a group that includes Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. LaFleur’s latest comments suggest the newcomer has done enough to put himself firmly into the conversation for Sunday.

The Packers open on the road Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, handing Johnson an early occasion to turn his scheme experience into an legitimate role.