Packers’ 2-Time All-Pro Sends Strong Message on Promising Rookie

The hype surrounding Brandon Cisse has been building throughout the summer. Now, one of the Green Bay Packers’ notable defensive backs is adding his voice to the chorus.

Keisean Nixon, who played college football at South Carolina (the same as Cisse), delivered a glowing assessment of the rookie cornerback as Green Bay prepares for its Week 1 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I love everything that he’s got coming his way,” Nixon said of Cisse, according to a Sept. 10 clip shared by WBAY’s Dave Schroeder on X.

“Love[s] football, good instincts, smart, can run. He’s a Gamecock, so we deep out here in the DBs.”

That’s another notable endorsement for Cisse, who went from battling for a job opposite Nixon to positioning himself for an instant role in Green Bay’s defense.

The second-round pick is set to make his NFL debut Sunday in Minnesota after an impressive summer helped accelerate his path into the lineup.

Nixon Sees Big Things Ahead for Cisse

Nixon knows a lot about earning opportunities in Green Bay.

The veteran joined the Packers in 2022 after beginning his career with the Raiders. He developed from a special-teams standout into a fixture at cornerback, earning first-team All-Pro recognition as a kick returner in consecutive seasons before making his first Pro Bowl following the 2025 campaign. Green Bay’s official website noted that Nixon started a career-high 17 games last season and recorded a career-best 17 passes defensed .

He is also entering the final season of the three-year, $18 million contract he signed with Green Bay in 2024, and the two are slated to play significant roles in a secondary that spent much of training camp sorting through its cornerback hierarchy.

Cisse repeatedly worked with the first-team defense during the summer, eventually separating himself in the competition opposite Nixon. Head coach Matt LaFleur continued praising the rookie this week, saying Cisse has “shown a ton of progress” as Green Bay prepares for Minnesota.

It represents a swift climb for a player who entered camp with plenty still to prove.

Carrington Valentine entered the summer as another contender for the starting role. Cisse took advantage of his opportunities, however, and continued receiving prominent snaps even as Green Bay shuffled its cornerback combinations.

Nixon’s message suggests the veteran has noticed that rise from close range.

Cisse’s Fast Rise Heads Into Week 1

The Packers selected Cisse with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft after his lone season at South Carolina.

Cisse started all 12 games for the Gamecocks in 2025, recording 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, a forced fumble and six passes defensed. He also brought enticing athletic traits to Green Bay, including a 41-inch vertical and a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at South Carolina’s pro day.

Pro Football Focus gave Cisse a 75.2 overall grade during his final college season, including an 89.2 run-defense grade. He allowed a 78.9 passer rating when targeted and surrendered 18 receptions, according to PFF’s data.

Those tools began working well once training camp arrived.

By early August, Cisse was already running with Green Bay’s first-team defense. At the time, he offered a revealing glimpse into the mentality that has fueled his ascent.

“Let’s get to tomorrow first,” Cisse told Packers.com. “One day at a time. I need to be great at practice tomorrow.”

A little more than a month later, tomorrow has become Week 1.

Cisse will get his first chance to prove the summer buzz translates when Green Bay opens its season against Minnesota. And before the rookie has played his first regular-season snap, Nixon already sounds convinced there is more superior action ahead.