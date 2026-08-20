Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl CB Floated as Trade Candidate

A player who started every game for the Green Bay Packers last season could have a less secure future in Green Bay.

Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber moved Keisean Nixon out of the 100% roster-lock tier in his Aug. 20 “Packers Roster Lock-O-Meter”, placing the veteran cornerback between 90% and 99.9% to make the 53-man roster.

That still gives Nixon strong odds of sticking around.

Huber, however, raised a much more compelling possibility as Green Bay sorts through an fervent cornerback competition.

“Nixon, a veteran corner with a reasonable salary, could be in demand on the trade market,” Huber wrote.

It would be a quick turn for the 29-year-old, who started all 17 games in 2025 and earned a Pro Bowl nod as an alternate.

Nixon is also entering the final year of the three-year, $18 million contract he signed with Green Bay in 2024.

Nixon’s Starting Job Is No Longer Guaranteed

Nixon opened camp as Green Bay’s most experienced returning outside cornerback, but the Packers have steadily mixed other options into the starting defense.

Huber noted that Nixon takes nearly all of the first-team reps on some days. On others, including Wednesday’s practice, he has split work between the first and second units.

“Nixon probably is going to be a Week 1 starter,” Huber wrote. “But that’s not a lock.”

The uncertainty has drawn a reaction from Nixon.

After spending time with the backups earlier in camp, Nixon told reporters on Aug. 16 that he guessed he was “being punished right now,” via NFL.com. He added that he doesn’t view himself as being in a competition and can only control his own performance.

NFL.com noted that he played 1,017 snaps on the outside last season and led Green Bay in pass breakups. He finished 2025 with 72 tackles, 17 passes defended and one interception.

His history with the Packers isn’t settled on his work at cornerback. Nixon earned first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner in 2022 and 2023 before developing into a full-time defensive starter.

That versatility could also make him more attractive to other NFL team if Green Bay decides its younger cornerbacks can handle larger roles.

Packers’ Cornerback Competition Creates Trade Possibility

Green Bay has given itself more alternatives this summer.

Second-round rookie Brandon Cisse has taken extensive first-team work, while free-agent addition Benjamin St-Juste has also rotated into the starting group. Carrington Valentine returned from a hamstring injury and has received first-team reps as well.

Huber listed Cisse and St-Juste as 100% roster locks. Valentine landed in the 60% to 89.9% tier and was also mentioned as a possible trade candidate.

The competition helps explain why Nixon’s standing has changed.

Associated Press writer Steve Megargee reported Aug. 17 that upgrading the cornerback room was a priority for Green Bay after its late-season collapse in 2025. Nixon, despite being the team’s top corner a year ago, now has to hold off multiple additions for his starting spot.

Spotrac lists Nixon with a $7.17 million cap hit in 2026 and $5 million in cash, with unrestricted free agency awaiting him in 2027.

Moving Nixon would leave Green Bay younger at cornerback and potentially return draft capital. Keeping him would preserve an experienced starter with proven special teams value.

At the moment, Huber expects Nixon to make the roster and likely start in Week 1.

A player who appeared entrenched atop the depth chart entering camp now has competition behind him — and perhaps a market outside Green Bay.