Packers’ New Pro Bowl OL Sends ‘Just Keeps Getting Better’ Message

The Green Bay Packers have used the past few days to search for help along their offensive line.

Their newest addition sounded ready to take on whatever the job requires.

“Whatever it takes to get my job done,” Kevin Zeitler told reporters Wednesday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “However it looks, whatever it takes, I’m just gonna go out there and play after play, get it done no matter what happens. And game after game, it just keeps getting better.”

The comments came hours after news of Zeitler’s one-year deal.

The 36-year-old guard brings 14 NFL seasons of experience to a team trying to steady its offense after a 1-2 start. He started 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season and made the Pro Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

His entrance follows two other veteran additions up front.

Green Bay signed Laken Tomlinson to its active roster Monday and added Mekhi Becton Sr. to its practice squad.

Packers’ Run Game Shows Why Zeitler’s Arrival Matters

Green Bay’s 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons put the problem in stark terms.

The Packers ran nine times for 17 yards while Jordan Love attempted 53 passes. Protection breakdowns added to the offense’s difficult night, per the team’s game recap.

That workload asks a great deal of a quarterback and the linemen protecting him.

When the run game can’t sustain drives, opposing rushers have more chances to attack. Zeitler’s experience at guard offers Green Bay a possible way to bring some steadiness back to the interior, provided he can get up to speed with his new teammates.

LaFleur has also placed responsibility on himself.

Speaking Monday about the line’s struggles, he called for better fundamentals in pass protection and said he needed to commit more to the run, even when early runs produce modest gains. He described those runs as “body blows” that can help an offense stay on schedule.

Zeitler’s remarks fit that approach, with his emphasis was on finishing one assignment, then doing it again on the next snap. Since this offense is coming off a nine-carry game, the appeal of that mindset is easy to see.

Zeitler’s Role Depends on How Quickly He Settles In

The Packers have yet to establish when Zeitler will truly factor into the lineup.

Pre Zeitler, LaFleur said earlier in the week that the coaches needed time on the field and in meetings to assess their new linemen.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks missed Wednesday’s practice with knee and toe injuries, while lineman Jacob Monk also didn’t practice because of a quadriceps injury, via the NFL’s Wednesday roundup.

Zeitler’s history gives the Packers reason to examine him as a potential contributor soon.

His initial entry, however, is only the beginning of that process. A guard must learn the calls and build timing with the center and tackle beside him, especially when a line has already undergone changes.

Green Bay’s next test comes Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whether he plays then or needs more time, his first message in Green Bay (measured consistency) hit home.