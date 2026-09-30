Packers’ Laken Tomlinson Recalls Rookie Lineman’s First-Day Move

The first conversation between Laken Tomlinson and Jager Burton didn’t require an introduction from a coach.

Burton took care of that himself.

The rookie approached Green Bay’s newly signed guard on his first day and started asking questions, Tomlinson told reporters Wednesday.

It was a brief exchange, but one the veteran remembered when asked which of the Green Bay Packers’ younger offensive linemen had caught his eye.

“It’s really all of them. Jager literally came up to me first day and started asking me questions,” Tomlinson said, according to FOX11’s Vince Lovergine. Tomlinson added that he has made himself available to any teammate who needs help.

That willingness is a good sign in a room looking for answers since Green Bay has changed its lineup because of injuries, and its new veteran has joined a unit under pressure to improve quickly.

Burton Has Made a Habit of Seeking Advice

Burton’s approach to Tomlinson fits a pattern that began months before the two became teammates.

The fifth-round pick out of Kentucky spent much of training camp working with the first unit while Aaron Banks dealt with a knee injury.

Burton told Packers.com in August that the veterans around him repeatedly stressed finding one thing to improve each day.

When a brief leg issue kept Burton out of practice early in camp, he used the sideline time to ask Banks how he read the defensive looks in front of him.

Communication with center Sean Rhyan also helped him settle in once he returned, according to the team’s account.

Now Burton has game snaps to go with those conversations. He entered the Week 2 win over the Jets after injuries thinned the line, then started at left guard in place of Banks against Atlanta. Green Bay lost that game 35-14, leaving the entire offense with work to do.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich had praised Burton’s athleticism, strength and grasp of the game during camp.

The next step is turning that promise into steadier play when opponents attack the rookie’s side of the line.

Tomlinson Added as Packers Search for Stability

Tomlinson’s comments came two days after Green Bay signed him from Dallas’ practice squad.

The former Pro Bowl guard has 162 regular-season starts across 11 previous seasons, experience the Packers can draw on even before he takes a snap for them.

He also knows a version of this offense.

Tomlinson spent five seasons in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan and overlapped there with Stenavich. He said Monday that he hoped to bring stability, toughness and leadership to Green Bay’s line.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday he needed to see Tomlinson and fellow newcomer Mekhi Becton on the field before determining how soon either could help.

Banks’ return from knee and toe injuries also remained uncertain. In the meantime, LaFleur said the existing group needed better pass sets, cleaner exchanges against twists and more consistent fundamentals.

The problems were stark against Atlanta.

Green Bay ran nine times for 17 yards while Jordan Love attempted 53 passes, via the team’s review of the line. LaFleur acknowledged he needed to give the ground game more opportunities, which could also ease the burden on pass protection.

That’s the setting for Burton’s first-day questions, and there’s hope Burton can improve while Tomlinson can step in to stop the bleeding.