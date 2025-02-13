Packers Land Former 1st Round Pick Pass Rusher in Trade Proposal

Hi, Subscriber

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a successful 2024 campaign that led to an 11-6 record, Green Bay faltered in the Wild Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Luke Getsy as offensive assistant. However, it is free agency, the trade market, and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the Packers are in a great position to make a splash this offseason due to having seven draft picks and an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to one analyst, acquiring Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb in a trade is one of the moves Green Bay should make.

Packers Trading for Joey Bosa?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade targets for the Packers. Among them is defensive lineman Bradley Chubb.

Chubb is one of the more polarizing players in the trade market. When healthy, his talent is undeniable. With 39.5 career sacks, 45 tackles for loss, 92 quarterback hits, and a 70.6 pass-rushing grade, Chubb is one of the NFL’s efficient edge rushers. Yet, his inability to stay on the field is worrisome, although it could drive his trade value down.

Chubb is entering year three of a five-year extension contract. Initially, he was supposed to be a cornerstone defender for Miami. Yet, Chubb’s contract is an albatross. Despite carrying a $15.8 million cap hit in 2024, Chubb did not play a single snap after tearing his ACL, meniscus, and patellar tendon in his knee. Now, in 2025, the Miami Dolphins could be looking to move off Chubb as he attempts to return for the first time since 2023. Trading Chubb before June 1st is impossible, as it would cost Miami $27.3 million just to complete the transaction. However, his financial situation could benefit a Green Bay Packers team in win-now mode.

As the Packers look to shake off a first-round playoff exit, Chubb’s presence turns their defense into a more formidable opponent. While it is unknown if Chubb can stay healthy or even return to form, he could be a high-risk, high-reward type of player. He should not be Green Bay’s option, but if the team misses on Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, or Joey Bosa, Chubb becomes an intriguing trade target.

Potential Trade Packers

Due to Bradley Chubb’s injury history, Ballentine does not see his trade value as costly. In his mock trade, Ballentine sees the Green Bay Packers trading a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Chubb and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

While the Dolphins would like to receive more in return, knowing they are freeing up $63 million over the next three seasons is enough incentive to get a deal down. For the Packers, they would only have to pay Chubb $24 million for the next three years, and with $42 million in cap space, trading for Chubb could be a smart move for Green Bay. If healthy, Chubb can become a force opposite Rashan Gary and help the Packers capitalize on their current window.

While Chubb is not the most desirable name on the trade market, he can be a cheap, last-chance player. The last time Chubb was healthy, he totaled 13 sacks, 70 pressures, and a 16.6 percent pass-rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus. He would have topped the Packers in each category during the 2024 season.

If Green Bay fails to score big on the trade market, keep an eye on Chubb, who has a ton to prove in 2025.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

