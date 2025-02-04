Packers Land Myles Garrett in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Myles Garrett’s trade request has sent shockwaves through the NFL, igniting intense speculation ahead of this week’s Super Bowl. Among the many teams rumored to be interested, the Green Bay Packers have emerged as a potential landing spot for the elite pass rusher. If a deal materializes, it could be the most significant defensive acquisition for the Packers in over three decades.

Garrett’s Trade Request

Unlike many high-profile trade demands, Garrett’s request is not about securing a bigger contract. Instead, the 29-year-old star is eager to compete for a championship, a goal that has remained elusive throughout his career with the Cleveland Browns. Since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has made the playoffs just twice in eight seasons.

Cleveland’s struggles have only deepened. The team finished the 2024 season with a dismal 3-14 record, earning the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Frustrated with the lack of consistent success, Garrett is seeking an opportunity to play for a true contender before the prime years of his career fade.

The Packers, meanwhile, are in a much different position. Despite lacking a dominant pass rusher like Garrett, Green Bay finished the 2024 season with an 11-6 record and secured a Wild Card playoff berth. Led by emerging franchise quarterback Jordan Love, the team is on the brink of becoming a legitimate Super Bowl threat but still lacks a defensive leader who can take them over the top.

Garrett’s desire to win, combined with the Packers’ upward trajectory, led one analyst to predict a blockbuster trade involving the perennial Pro Bowler.

Packers’ Trade Package for Garrett

Amidst growing speculation, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has proposed a trade scenario that would send Garrett to Green Bay in exchange for multiple high-value draft picks.

Proposed Trade:

Packers Receive: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Browns Receive: 2025 first-round pick (23rd overall), second-round pick (54th overall), and third-round pick (87th overall)

Kay argues that this trade would significantly bolster Green Bay’s defense, elevating them into one of the league’s most dominant units.

“Garrett would make Green Bay’s defense a force to be reckoned with in 2025 and beyond,” Kay wrote. “The Packers already finished eighth in sacks (45) this past season, sixth in scoring defense, and fifth in total defense. Adding Garrett—who’s had double-digit sacks in each of the past seven years—would push this unit into the upper echelon, especially if up-and-comers like Kingsley Enagbare and Devonte Wyatt continue their impressive trajectories. While the Packers might have to mortgage their future to facilitate this trade, it’s rare for a player of Garrett’s caliber to become available. Green Bay would be foolish not to try to capitalize on the situation.”

The Packers have been on the fringe of contention ever since Jordan Love emerged as the team’s franchise quarterback, but their defense still lacks a true game-changer. A move for Garrett could be the missing piece that transforms Green Bay into a serious Super Bowl contender.

Garrett’s Potential Legacy in Green Bay

If acquired, Garrett would be the biggest defensive acquisition for the Green Bay Packers since they landed Hall of Famer Reggie White in 1993. White, a generational talent, joined Green Bay after spending his prime years with a struggling Philadelphia Eagles franchise that failed to capitalize on his dominance. Similarly, Garrett has spent eight seasons with a Browns team that has only managed one playoff win during his tenure.

The question now is whether Garrett can follow in White’s footsteps and help lead the Packers to championship glory. Green Bay has a strong foundation, but adding an elite pass rusher like Garrett could be the move that pushes them to the next level.

While the trade package proposed by Kay is steep, the Packers must weigh whether the cost is worth the reward. Players of Myles Garrett’s caliber rarely become available, and if Green Bay truly wants to compete for a Super Bowl, now might be the time to make a bold move.

With the NFL offseason heating up, all eyes are on the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers to see if this blockbuster deal will come to fruition.