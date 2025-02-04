Hi, Subscriber

Packers Land Myles Garrett in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns' defensive lineman Myles Garrett, Green Bay Packers
Getty
Cleveland Browns' defensive lineman Myles Garrett looks on in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

Myles Garrett’s trade request has sent shockwaves through the NFL, igniting intense speculation ahead of this week’s Super Bowl. Among the many teams rumored to be interested, the Green Bay Packers have emerged as a potential landing spot for the elite pass rusher. If a deal materializes, it could be the most significant defensive acquisition for the Packers in over three decades.

Garrett’s Trade Request

Unlike many high-profile trade demands, Garrett’s request is not about securing a bigger contract. Instead, the 29-year-old star is eager to compete for a championship, a goal that has remained elusive throughout his career with the Cleveland Browns. Since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has made the playoffs just twice in eight seasons.

Cleveland’s struggles have only deepened. The team finished the 2024 season with a dismal 3-14 record, earning the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Frustrated with the lack of consistent success, Garrett is seeking an opportunity to play for a true contender before the prime years of his career fade.

The Packers, meanwhile, are in a much different position. Despite lacking a dominant pass rusher like Garrett, Green Bay finished the 2024 season with an 11-6 record and secured a Wild Card playoff berth. Led by emerging franchise quarterback Jordan Love, the team is on the brink of becoming a legitimate Super Bowl threat but still lacks a defensive leader who can take them over the top.

Garrett’s desire to win, combined with the Packers’ upward trajectory, led one analyst to predict a blockbuster trade involving the perennial Pro Bowler.

Packers’ Trade Package for Garrett

Amidst growing speculation, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has proposed a trade scenario that would send Garrett to Green Bay in exchange for multiple high-value draft picks.

Proposed Trade:

  • Packers Receive: Myles Garrett
  • Browns Receive: 2025 first-round pick (23rd overall), second-round pick (54th overall), and third-round pick (87th overall)

Kay argues that this trade would significantly bolster Green Bay’s defense, elevating them into one of the league’s most dominant units.

“Garrett would make Green Bay’s defense a force to be reckoned with in 2025 and beyond,” Kay wrote. “The Packers already finished eighth in sacks (45) this past season, sixth in scoring defense, and fifth in total defense. Adding Garrett—who’s had double-digit sacks in each of the past seven years—would push this unit into the upper echelon, especially if up-and-comers like Kingsley Enagbare and Devonte Wyatt continue their impressive trajectories. While the Packers might have to mortgage their future to facilitate this trade, it’s rare for a player of Garrett’s caliber to become available. Green Bay would be foolish not to try to capitalize on the situation.”

The Packers have been on the fringe of contention ever since Jordan Love emerged as the team’s franchise quarterback, but their defense still lacks a true game-changer. A move for Garrett could be the missing piece that transforms Green Bay into a serious Super Bowl contender.

Garrett’s Potential Legacy in Green Bay

If acquired, Garrett would be the biggest defensive acquisition for the Green Bay Packers since they landed Hall of Famer Reggie White in 1993. White, a generational talent, joined Green Bay after spending his prime years with a struggling Philadelphia Eagles franchise that failed to capitalize on his dominance. Similarly, Garrett has spent eight seasons with a Browns team that has only managed one playoff win during his tenure.

The question now is whether Garrett can follow in White’s footsteps and help lead the Packers to championship glory. Green Bay has a strong foundation, but adding an elite pass rusher like Garrett could be the move that pushes them to the next level.

While the trade package proposed by Kay is steep, the Packers must weigh whether the cost is worth the reward. Players of Myles Garrett’s caliber rarely become available, and if Green Bay truly wants to compete for a Super Bowl, now might be the time to make a bold move.

With the NFL offseason heating up, all eyes are on the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers to see if this blockbuster deal will come to fruition.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , ,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Land Myles Garrett in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x