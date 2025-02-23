Packers Land Potential Jaire Alexander Replacement in PFN Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers have one of the youngest rosters in the league that is littered with promising prospects at nearly every position. Yet, with Jaire Alexander’s future with the Packers up in the air and Eric Stokes set to hit free agency, cornerback could be a position of need in the very near future.

Well, one recent mock draft has the Packers selecting one of the most polarizing defensive back prospects in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Packers Select CB Shavon Revel Jr. in Recent NFL Mock Draft

The Green Bay pass defense actually had a quality statistically by finishing eighth in the league by giving up an average of just 209.9 yards per game to opposing passing attacks, but the potential depth issues and the opportunity to select ECU CB Shavon Revel Jr. saw Pro Football Network’s Joe DeLeone was simply too good to pass up at No. 23 overall.

DeLeone said, “Shavon Revel Jr. is going to be one of the most undervalued prospects in this class because of an injury suffered early on in the 2024 season. His length and range are that of a future perennial Pro-Bowler.”

As mentioned previously, Alexander’s future does feel a bit up in the air with the Packers at the current moment, but the idea of him pairing up with Revel has DeLeone believing this would give Green Bay the best secondary unit in the division by adding, “Pairing Revel with Jaire Alexander would create the best secondary in the NFC North.”

Now, Revel did tear his ACL early in the 2024 college football season — which certainly makes it a bit of an uncertainty of just how much football any organization can expect him to play in 2025.

Yet, Revel’s ability to diagnose route combinations combined with his physicality at the catch point and in run support — and a long and athletic frame — could make him a great addition to this young secondary.

If the Packers do decide to part ways with Alexander this offseason, Revel could act as a high-upside insurance policy to replace the star cornerback down the road.

If Alexander remains with Green Bay, then Revel could give Matt LaFleur two quality boundary cornerbacks to operate alongside emerging nickelback Keisean Nixon to further solidify the back end of this defense.

Packers Current Secondary Contributors

Green Bay previously decided to decline the fifth-year option of their 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes, which means this secondary is likely to be without a contributing piece who started on seven different occasions at cornerback for this team in 2024.

Yet, many would argue that an upgrade of Stokes was in direct order anyway because of his disappointing production over the last four years. He managed to record just one interception and 127 total tackles over his 45 games of action with the team.

If the Packers lose both Alexander and Stokes this offseason, then Nixon and Carrington Valentine are all that remains on the roster at corner.

The Packers could get creative with how to deploy Nixon and some of their versatile safeties — namely Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, and Javon Bullard — but the team would need to aggressively address the cornerback position via free agency or the NFL Draft if they lose two starting caliber options this offseason.