Packers Named Landing Spot for ‘Bargain’ Former 1st-Rounder After Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers sorted through one of the few ruffled spots on their defense this summer.

Even after the roster deadline, looking forward to bolstering that area persists, as Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Green Bay among the potential suitors at cornerback in his ranking of the best bargain free agents available after NFL roster cuts.

Adoree’ Jackson checked in at No. 2 among the remaining cornerbacks, behind Kenny Moore III, after spending the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson would bring an extensive undertakings to a Packers secondary that entered training camp without a clear starter opposite Keisean Nixon.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 111 regular-season games, started 92 and is coming off a season in which he held opposing quarterbacks to an 80.2 passer rating when targeted.

Green Bay has invested in the position, but Jackson’s experience could make him an intriguing late addition as the Packers prepare for Week 1.

Jackson Would Give Packers Notable Starting Experience

Jackson was the No. 18 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL draft and has spent nine seasons in the league. He played four years in Tennessee, four with the New York Giants and joined Philadelphia on a one-year contract in 2025.

His lone Eagles season showed he could handle a relevant role.

Jackson appeared in 14 games and made 10 starts, finishing with 55 tackles, 11 passes defended and one interception. Pro Football Reference charted him with a 62.7% completion rate allowed on 75 targets, along with the 80.2 passer rating surrendered in coverage.

Philadelphia allowed him to reach unrestricted free agency in March. The Eagles’ official 2026 free-agent tracker continues to list Jackson among its unrestricted free agents.

Interest has lingered. Knox cited ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler in reporting Jackson had drawn interest from “a few teams” during the summer before placing him among the top bargain options left at the position.

The Packers make sense because Jackson offers something their current group largely lacks: a long track record as an NFL starter.

Packers Have Questions Opposite Nixon

Green Bay’s own website called the battle opposite Nixon one of the most-watched competitions of training camp before practices began.

Carrington Valentine, free-agent addition Benjamin St-Juste and second-round rookie Brandon Cisse all entered the summer competing for the job. Head coach Matt LaFleur later indicated the rotation could continue beyond Week 1 as the Packers searched for the right combination.

The roster deadline didn’t completely resolve the cornerback prospects.

Green Bay kept five cornerbacks on its initial 53-man roster: Nixon, Valentine, St-Juste, Cisse and Kamal Hadden. The Packers also released sixth-round rookie Domani Jackson before bringing him back on the practice squad.

That leaves Green Bay with options, although future performances for much of the room are relatively inconclusive. Cisse has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap, while Valentine is entering his fourth season. St-Juste supplies veteran experience after spending last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson would give defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon a veteran capable of playing outside, which can allow the Packers to avoid forcing the issue with their younger corners.

Due to Green Bay’s postseason expectations, adding a 92-start former first-round pick at a position of potential need is the type of post-cutdown move that can benefit the team.