Green Bay Packers Get Disrespectful Prediction Despite Winning Season

The Green Bay Packers have a roster capable of making another playoff push, but a national analyst believes the NFC North could leave them in an tough position anyway.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon released one bold prediction for every NFL division and saved a harsh one for Green Bay: “The Packers finish last despite a winning record.”

Gagnon didn’t frame the Packers as a bad team.

His reference point centered on the paltry margin for error Green Bay may have in a division that includes the defending NFC North champion Chicago Bears, a Detroit Lions roster he described as one of the league’s most talented and a Minnesota Vikings team expected to get more stability at quarterback.

For Green Bay, the concern begins with its biggest star.

Micah Parsons Injury Looms Over Packers’ Outlook

Micah Parsons is on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from the torn ACL he suffered late last season. Packers.com reported in July that the All-Pro pass rusher was expected to begin the regular season on PUP, which would sideline him for at least the first four games.

Parsons later acknowledged that a potential Week 6 return against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, was not off the table, though no firm return date has been established.

Gagnon pointed to the possibility that Green Bay could be without Parsons for a solid chunk of the season while also questioning a passing attack that lacks what he views as a clear No. 1 target.

The offensive line was another worry. Gagnon cited Green Bay’s pass-protection struggles from last season and offseason changes up front that have to show they can provide a reliable answer.

Those issues arrive after a 2025 season that ended on a sour note.

Green Bay finished the regular season 9-7-1 before losing 31-27 to the Bears in the wild-card round. The Packers dropped their final five games, including the postseason defeat, after putting themselves in position for another playoff berth.

A similar late slide would be costly in an NFC North race that Gagnon expects to remain competitive.

Packers Have Reasons to Push Back on Last-Place Prediction

There’s already evidence for a more thumbs-up view of Green Bay’s offense.

PFF published its own wide receiver analysis on Aug. 19 and reached a opposed conclusion about Christian Watson, calling him the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay after the departures of Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs.

The Packers’ current depth chart also lists Watson at the top. Assuming he can settle into that featured role, quarterback Jordan Love could have the primary target Gagnon believes the offense currently lacks.

Green Bay also has enough recent success to make a last-place finish feel jarring.

The Packers reached the postseason in 2025 despite their late-season problems, and Gagnon’s prediction still allows for them to finish above .500.

Green Bay could make some noise, get another winning season from Love and still find itself behind Chicago, Detroit and Minnesota if the rest of the division reaches its projected capacity.

Much will depend on when Parsons returns and whether the reworked offensive line provides more consistency.

If those two areas stabilize enough, the Packers will have a chance to make Gagnon’s prediction look overly pessimistic.

Nonetheless, opposite circumstances could always creep up on them.