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Packers Make Sudden U-Turn on Former Seahawks WR After Release

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Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 07: Bo Melton #16 of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 07, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers’ apparent breakup with Bo Melton lasted only a matter of hours.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Melton, who had initially been released by Green Bay, had already signed back to the practice squad and was “likely to be back on the roster soon.”

The update changed the complexion of a move that initially looked like a surprising cut two days before the regular-season opener.

The Packers open the season Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings, and Melton’s ability to contribute on offense, special teams and in multiple roles gives Green Bay a reason to keep him close rather than lose a useful depth piece.

The Week 1 matchup is set for 3:25 p.m. CT at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Release Turns Into Temporary Roster Move

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 21: Bo Melton #16 and Marshawn Lloyd #32 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate a touchdown by Lloyd in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on August 21, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

Melton made Green Bay’s initial 53-man roster after the Packers kept six wide receivers: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Skyy Moore, Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant. Rookie Savion Williams ended up on injured reserve with a designation to return.

That made Friday’s initial release stand out. Melton had survived final cuts, had been part of the team throughout the summer and has carved out a distinct role through versatility. Schefter’s follow-up made clear that the transaction was more procedural than a clean split.

The occasion also leaves Green Bay with flexibility around the rest of the roster. The exact cause for the maneuver wasn’t immediately clear, but keeping Melton on the practice squad allows the Packers to preserve access to a player who has already shown he can step into several jobs.

Melton played in 16 games last season and caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 467 yards, averaging 24.6 yards per return, and recorded four special-teams tackles. Green Bay’s official biography for Melton credits him with 28 career receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns over 38 games.

His offensive volume has been modest, but the efficiency has been helpful. Twenty-two of those 28 catches have produced first downs, a 78.6% rate that the Packers list as the best on the team among players with at least 25 receptions since 2023.

Melton Has Taken This Route Back Before

Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 27: Bo Melton #16 of the Green Bay Packers makes a catch while being defended by Nate Wiggins #2 of the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

There’s some symmetry to Melton potentially returning to the active roster ahead of a trip to Minnesota.

His breakout NFL game came at U.S. Bank Stadium in December 2023, when the Packers elevated him en route to six passes caught for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 33-10 win over the Vikings. It was his first NFL start, and the performance earned him a permanent spot on the 53-man roster days later.

That history is of import because Melton has spent much of his Packers tenure living on the roster bubble while continuing to find ways to stay useful. He has been a receiver, a returner, a core special-teamer and even experimented at cornerback during the 2025 offseason before moving back to receiver full time this year.

Green Bay also has a packed receiver room when everyone is healthy, which limits guaranteed offensive snaps. Watson, Reed, Golden and Moore all entered the season ahead of Melton in the pecking order, while Sturdivant earned a roster spot as an undrafted rookie.

Still, Friday’s rapid reversal says plenty about how the Packers view Melton. They were willing to move him off the 53 temporarily, but they moved quickly to keep him in the building.

And if the plan unfolds as Schefter reported, Melton’s latest trip through the practice squad could be another short one.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Packers Make Sudden U-Turn on Former Seahawks WR After Release

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