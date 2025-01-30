Hi, Subscriber

Packers Make Super Bowl Winning Change to Coaching Staff

  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, New England Patriots
Getty
Green Bay Packers' defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington looks on in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers have finalized their search for a new defensive line coach, selecting a candidate with both defensive coordinator experience and a Super Bowl ring. This strategic hire reflects the team’s commitment to enhancing their defensive front as they aim for continued success in the NFC. The addition of a seasoned coach with a history of working in winning environments could play a crucial role in maintaining the Packers’ competitiveness.

DeMarcus Covington’s Coaching Journey

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are set to hire DeMarcus Covington for the vacant defensive line coach position. Covington, who will turn 36 in March, has been a part of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff in various capacities since 2017. Most recently, he served as the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Jerod Mayo in 2024, following a four-year tenure from 2020 to 2023 as New England’s defensive line coach.

Covington began his coaching career immediately after concluding his college football tenure. He worked as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Ole Miss before taking on greater responsibilities. In 2015, he coached the defensive line at the University of Tennessee-Martin, followed by a role as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Eastern Illinois in 2016.

His journey with the Patriots commenced in 2017, during which he contributed to two Super Bowl appearances. New England lost to the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2017 season but triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams the following year. Covington was a defensive assistant in those years before being promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019 and then to defensive line coach in 2020.

Impact on Green Bay’s Defense

Despite the New England Patriots’ recent struggles, posting consecutive 4-13 records in the last two seasons, their defense remained competitive. Under Covington’s leadership, New England’s defensive line led the NFL in 2023 by allowing only 3.3 yards per rushing attempt. Additionally, the Patriots consistently ranked in the top half of the league in this metric for three straight seasons, indicating strong defensive line play despite overall team challenges.

The Packers, meanwhile, demonstrated notable improvement in run defense under newly appointed defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in 2024. Green Bay ranked third in the league, allowing 4.0 yards per carry, a significant upgrade from previous seasons. However, inconsistencies in their pass rush were a primary concern, ultimately leading to the dismissal of former defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich. Covington’s main objective will be to stabilize and elevate Green Bay’s pass-rushing capabilities.

The Packers did not initially link Covington’s name to their search. The team reportedly interviewed three other candidates: Kacy Rodgers, Aaron Whitecotton, and former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington. Rodgers and Whitecotton have since accepted positions with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, leaving Washington as the only remaining known candidate.

Notably, all three candidates—Rodgers, Washington, and Covington—have experience as NFL defensive coordinators or co-defensive coordinators. This suggests that Green Bay Packers was looking for a coach who could not only develop the defensive line but also play a key role in the broader defensive strategy. Covington’s success in New England indicates he could be a valuable asset to the Packers’ coaching staff.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Make Super Bowl Winning Change to Coaching Staff

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x