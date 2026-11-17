Former Green Bay Packers kicker and Super Bowl champion Mason Crosby has delivered a harsh verdict on head coach Matt LaFleur.

Crosby ranked LaFleur last among the NFC North’s four head coaches during an appearance on WNFL’s Inside Wisconsin.

“Right now, he’s 4th in the NFC North,” Crosby said, according to a clip shared by Wisconsin Sports Talk on Monday, Nov. 16.

The viewpoint comes one day after Green Bay suffered a 30-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the Packers at 6-4 and alone in last place in the division.

It’s worth taking note of due to its origin from Crosby, who spent four seasons playing under LaFleur before leaving Green Bay following the 2022 campaign.

Mason Crosby Ranks Packers’ Matt LaFleur Behind Division Rivals

Crosby’s ranking puts LaFleur behind Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.

All three lead teams sitting at 7-2 entering Week 11.

LaFleur, meanwhile, has an 82-44-1 regular-season record since taking over the Packers in 2019.

His past includes six playoff appearances in his first seven seasons and two trips to the NFC Championship Game.

Yet Green Bay has failed to reach the Super Bowl under his watch.

Crosby knows the organization well. The former kicker spent 16 seasons with Green Bay from 2007 through 2022, winning Super Bowl XLV and setting the franchise scoring record.

He retired as a Packer in March 2025 after finishing with 1,918 points for the franchise.

That history makes his latest assessment notably striking. Crosby played for LaFleur from 2019 through 2022, including the coach’s first three 13-win seasons.

Matt LaFleur Faces Questions Following Packers’ Vikings Loss

Sunday’s defeat gave Crosby’s take a timely backdrop.

The Packers surrendered eight sacks and committed four turnovers against Minnesota. Quarterback Jordan Love faced constant pressure as Green Bay managed only 220 total yards.

LaFleur acknowledged the poor performance afterward.

“That was a butt whoopin’,” LaFleur said. “This is a humbling league, and today we got humbled.”

On Monday, LaFleur pointed to protection failures, execution issues and regrettable play calls while reviewing the loss.

“It’s one of those games where if you get into a pass-happy game and you get down in the score, you’re going to have issues,” LaFleur told reporters.

Green Bay now trails each of its division rivals by two games in the loss column.

The Packers have also lost both meetings with Minnesota this season, putting a division title further out of reach.

LaFleur’s career record remains impressive. But Crosby’s ranking raises a pointed question about where the Packers stand in a division filled with successful coaches.

At the moment, the former Green Bay kicker has LaFleur at the bottom.