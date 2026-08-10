Packers’ Matt LaFleur Faces Grim Reality Ahead of 2026 Season

The Green Bay Packers gave Matt LaFleur a multiyear contract extension in January, taking one obvious question off the table before his eighth season.

The pressure around him has survived anyway.

USA TODAY Sports columnist Nate Davis included LaFleur among 10 NFL head coaches facing pressure entering the 2026 season.

Green Bay has built a steady regular-season winner under him, although January has yielded struggles despite being the true measuring stick of his success.

LaFleur is 76-40-1 through seven seasons, with six playoff appearances and three NFC North titles. He also owns a 3-6 postseason record, and the Packers have gone five years without reaching the NFC Championship Game.

The extension gave LaFleur security but puts the spotlight on what comes next.

Packers’ January Problem Follows LaFleur Into Year 8

Last season displayed the clear-cut example of the Packers’ current dilemma.

Green Bay started 9-3-1 before losing its final four regular-season games. Then came a 31-27 wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears after the Packers led 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 entering the fourth quarter.

NFL.com noted an intriguing statistic from that collapse: Green Bay became the first team since the 1970 merger to lose three games in one season when leading by at least 10 points in the final five minutes, including the playoffs.

The Packers dealt with major injuries along the way.

Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL in Week 15, removing one of the defense’s most important players for the final stretch.

But the late-game failures became a major offseason focus regardless.

LaFleur said in March that closing games had to remain “constantly on our mind.” He also stripped the offense down during his offseason evaluation and approached the details “like it’s Year 1 all over again.”

That work comes with an quality quarterback.

Jordan Love has taken Green Bay to the playoffs in each of his three seasons as the primary starter, giving the Packers the kind of stability most teams spend years trying to find.

LaFleur has plenty of regular-season credibility, too. His 76 wins are tied with Paul Brown for the second-most by an NFL head coach through his first seven seasons.

The eye-catching chink in the armor is in January.

Green Bay’s Vote of Confidence Comes With a Higher Bar

Packers president Ed Policy has been consistent about LaFleur.

Policy said in March that his confidence in the coach “never wavered” and that he wanted to extend LaFleur before Green Bay’s wild-card loss. He also said the organization had never been more certain that it had the right people in place.

There was one acknowledgment that stood out.

“The fact that we haven’t achieved our ultimate goal in the seven years he’s been here, it’s disappointing to him, it’s disappointing to all of us,” Policy said.

That standard surfaced again at Green Bay’s July shareholders meeting.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said the Packers must improve at “finishing games”, maintaining their composure in critical moments and playing their best football “when it matters most.”

LaFleur has already proven he can win. But his eighth season needs to demonstrate whether Green Bay can turn that consistency into the postseason run that has eluded it since 2020.

A fourth straight playoff appearance with Love would help, but a division title and a deeper playoff run is the ultimate goal.

Nonetheless, Green Bay chose continuity.

And the Packers are aiming for an absolute supreme finish.