Packers’ Matt LaFleur Gets Unsettling Assessment From NFL GM

The Green Bay Packers have typically operated from a position of stability during Matt LaFleur’s tenure.

A few games into 2026, an NFL general manager is questioning whether the strain of fixing multiple problem areas is beginning to catch up with the eighth-year head coach.

Jason La Canfora reported for Casino.org that one unidentified general manager believes LaFleur “looks overwhelmed” while handling Green Bay’s early-season problems.

The executive also questioned whether calling plays and managing the entire team has become too much for LaFleur, adding that he believes the coach is “in a lot of trouble.”

That’s a sharp take for a coach who went into the season with six playoff appearances in seven years. But Green Bay is 1-2 after a 35-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and the problems have spread past one position group.

NFL GM Raises Concern Over LaFleur

La Canfora framed LaFleur’s situation as one of the warmer coaching seats around the league, pointing to offensive line issues, defensive problems and special teams shortcomings.

The Packers’ own numbers support the idea that LaFleur has several areas to address at once. Through three games, Green Bay ranks 22nd in scoring at 18.7 points per game and 29th in scoring defense at 30.3 points allowed per game. The offense has also produced only 146 rushing yards, the fewest in the NFL through Week 3.

The Falcons loss brought those concerns into sharper focus. Green Bay ran for only 17 yards in the defeat, while Atlanta piled up 242 on the ground. Afterward, LaFleur acknowledged that the coaching staff was searching for an offensive identity.

“I don’t know what we’re doing well offensively,” LaFleur said, according to NFL.com.

That acknowledgment was notable because offense has been LaFleur’s calling card throughout his head-coaching career. Jordan Love threw for 312 yards against Atlanta, but Green Bay attempted 53 passes and leaned heavily on him as the running game disappeared.

La Canfora’s source also connected LaFleur’s situation to Love, saying the quarterback performs best when the environment around him is calmer.

Right now, Green Bay hasn’t had much of that.

Packers Have Chance to Settle Things Down

LaFleur’s past affords him something to lean on.

Green Bay’s official site notes that he had 76 regular-season wins in his first seven seasons coming into 2026, tied with Paul Brown for the second-most by a head coach over that span. The Packers also signed LaFleur to a multiyear extension in January.

Three difficult weeks don’t toss that track record out the window. They do, however, create a certain pressure when the team is struggling on offense, defense and special teams.

Green Bay gets its next opportunity to change the conversation Sunday, Oct. 4, when it visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is 0-3 and will be without Baker Mayfield, who is sidelined with a dislocated thumb, leaving rookie Jalon Daniels in line for his first NFL start.

The assignment is bigger than beating a winless opponent for LaFleur.

The Packers need to look organized again. They need to protect Love, establish some kind of rushing threat and avoid the breakdowns that turned their home opener into a 21-point loss.

LaFleur will have to navigate his way out of this mess to keep his Green Bay tenure alive.