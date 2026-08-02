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Packers’ Micah Parsons Takes On New Role Away From Football

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The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Micah Parsons attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The Green Bay Packers are waiting for Micah Parsons to return to the field as he comes back from injury.

Away from football, their All-Pro pass rusher has added a new gig to his life: children’s author.

Parsons teamed with author and educator Lavaille Lavette on “The Humble Gray Lion,” a picture book available for preorder and scheduled for release Feb. 9, 2027.

David Wilkerson illustrated the hardcover, which Sourcebooks lists at 32 pages and $18.99.

The project gives Parsons a different platform for a message that has followed him throughout his football career.

The story centers on Stix, a gray lion whose quiet nature separates him from the golden-maned lions around him.

He lacks their imposing roar, but he carries the wisdom and kindness needed when danger reaches his community.

Parsons Uses Lion Alter Ego to Share Leadership Message

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 19: Micah Parsons #1 and Barryn Sorrell #99 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Parsons has long built his public identity around the lion.

His social media imagery and Lion Heart Foundation both lean into that theme, while “The Humble Gray Lion” turns it into a story intended for children between the ages of 4 and 8.

Stix doesn’t initially view himself as a leader.

He listens and observes instead of competing to be the loudest animal on the Serengeti Plains, and those qualities eventually allow him to warn the others about an ambush.

“I wanted to create a story that helps kids understand that being different is not a weakness — it’s a gift,” Parsons said, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

Parsons also said he hopes young readers understand that leadership doesn’t require the loudest voice.

The book will be published by Joyful Pen Books, a Sourcebooks imprint created with Lavette.

Sourcebooks notes the imprint will feature inclusive and empowering stories from athletes, innovators, advocates and other cultural figures.

The project feels closely connected to Parsons instead of a football celebrity placed onto a generic children’s story.

Children’s Book Arrives During Parsons’ ACL Comeback

The announcement also arrives during a quieter stretch of Parsons’ football life.

Green Bay placed him on the physically unable to perform list before training camp as he continues recovering from the torn ACL that ended his first season with the Packers.

Parsons underwent surgery Dec. 29 after injuring his left knee against Denver on Dec. 14.

Reuters reported that the procedure also addressed his meniscus. He said in June that he expected to need approximately four more months before receiving clearance to practice.

The injury interrupted a dominant debut season in Green Bay.

Parsons finished with 12.5 sacks in 14 games, earned first-team All-Pro honors and became the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to record at least 12 in each of his first five seasons.

The Packers acquired Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in August 2025 for Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

The Packers announced the blockbuster trade shortly before the season, immediately making Parsons the heart of their defense.

Meanwhile, “The Humble Gray Lion” will reach shelves months after Parsons hopes to return.

His work is happening away from the noise of game days, and progress depends on patience and belief in what comes next.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Packers’ Micah Parsons Takes On New Role Away From Football

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