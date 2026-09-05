Packers’ Micah Parsons Makes ‘Greatest’ Admission After Kanye West Show

The Green Bay Packers will have to wait a little longer to get Micah Parsons back on the field.

But their star pass rusher appears to be enjoying himself while working through the final stages of his recovery.

Parsons offered a rave review of Kanye West, now known as Ye, after the rapper’s latest performance in Chicago.

“I don’t think I can go to another concert after Kanye!!! Greatest concert and variety I have ever seen!” Parsons wrote on X shortly.

The post came shortly after Ye’s second consecutive show at Soldier Field.

The venue had the rapper scheduled for concerts on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, with the latter beginning at 8 p.m. local time, per Soldier Field’s official event listing. Parsons’ reaction made it clear the show left quite an impression.

Parsons Raves About Ye’s Chicago Return

Ye’s two-night return to his hometown generated a great deal of attention even before Parsons weighed in.

The Sept. 3 show marked Ye’s first hometown performance since 2021 and featured appearances from Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Future and Twista, via Soldier Field’s official event listing. The rapper returned to Soldier Field the following night for the second half of the back-to-back run.

Parsons evidently came away believing other concerts will have a difficult time matching the experience.

His reaction also arrives during an tricky opening to his second season in Green Bay. Parsons became the highlight of the Packers’ defense right after arriving in a blockbuster 2025 trade, and his first year with the franchise lived up to the considerable expectations.

The Packers acquired Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. Parsons subsequently agreed to a four-year, $188 million extension with $136 million guaranteed, NFL.com reported at the time.

He rapidly provided a return on that massive investment.

Packers Await Parsons’ Return From ACL Injury

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games last season, leading Green Bay despite missing the final three games. He also totaled 83 pressures and 26 quarterback hits before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Denver in December, according to the Packers.

The injury was a torn ACL, bringing an abrupt end to a season that ultimately earned Parsons another first-team All-Pro selection.

Green Bay officially placed Parsons on the reserve/physically unable to perform list during final roster cuts on Aug. 30. That designation requires him to miss at least four regular-season games, though a new rule allows PUP players to begin practicing after two games.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Sept. 1 that he expects Parsons to be eager when he becomes eligible to ramp up his workload.

“He’s going to be really eager to get out there,” Gutekunst said through Packers.com.

Parsons previously identified Green Bay’s Week 6 matchup against his former team as a realistic return target, though he stopped short of committing to that date.

Until then, the Packers’ highest-paid defender has some time before his Sundays revolve around quarterbacks again.