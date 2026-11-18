The Green Bay Packers could help the Dallas Cowboys find a replacement for a player they already sent to Dallas.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid released his latest 2027 mock draft on Wednesday, November 18, projecting the Cowboys to select Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles with the No. 21 overall pick.

That selection originally belonged to Green Bay.

The Packers traded their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, along with defensive tackle Kenny Clark, to Dallas in August 2025 to acquire Micah Parsons.

Now, Reid believes the Cowboys could use that very pick to find Clark’s eventual replacement.

Packers’ Former First-Round Pick Projected to Land Will Echoles

Reid’s projection sends Echoles to a Dallas defense that has struggled throughout the 2026 season.

Through Week 10, the Cowboys ranked last in the NFL in total defense, allowing 393.8 yards per game. They also surrendered a league-worst 154.1 rushing yards per contest.

Reid identified defensive tackle as a position Dallas needs to address.

The Cowboys acquired Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets earlier this season, but Clark’s future is less certain.

Reid noted that the 31-year-old Clark could become a salary cap casualty during the upcoming offseason, meaning Dallas would have to search for another defensive tackle.

Echoles may be the potential answer.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound prospect has recorded 25 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.

He recorded 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks during the 2025 campaign.

Reid praised Echoles’ work against the run while noting that his pass-rushing ability still needs refinement.

Pairing him with Williams could give Dallas a younger defensive tackle combination.

Micah Parsons Trade Continues to Shape Packers’ Draft Future

Green Bay’s absence from the first round is the direct result of its blockbuster trade for Parsons.

The Packers announced the deal in August 2025, sacrificing two premium draft picks and Clark to acquire one of the NFL’s premier defensive players.

It was an aggressive move by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Dallas has since reshaped its defensive front with additional trades, including the acquisition of Williams.

The Cowboys also sent the higher of their two 2027 first-round selections to the Jets as part of that deal, leaving them with Green Bay’s pick in Reid’s projection.

Dallas could lose Clark and use the Packers’ former selection to replace him, while Green Bay continues building around Parsons.

The deal leaves the Packers without a first-round selection in 2027 unless they acquire one through another transaction.

They currently retain their original selections in Rounds 2 through 7.

Reid’s mock order remains provisional, based on standings through Week 10.

Regardless, the projection shows how Green Bay’s decision to acquire Parsons could continue shaping both franchises long after the original trade.