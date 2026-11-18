A former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator is getting another chance to call plays in the NFL.

Mike Pettine will take over defensive play-calling duties for the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, November 18.

The move marks Pettine’s first stint calling defensive plays since his three-year run in Green Bay ended following the 2020 season.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made the change after describing his team’s recent defensive performance as “unacceptable.”

Pettine replaces Christian Parker as the defensive play-caller, although Parker will remain Dallas’ defensive coordinator.

The decision brings Pettine back into a prominent role nearly six years after his departure from Green Bay.

Former Packers DC Mike Pettine Gets Opening in Dallas

Pettine, 60, served as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator from 2018 through 2020.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hired Pettine in 2018. He remained with the franchise when Matt LaFleur took over the following season.

Green Bay reached consecutive NFC Championship Games during Pettine’s final two seasons.

In 2020, the Packers ranked seventh in passing defense, allowing 221.2 yards per game. They also tied for 13th in scoring defense, surrendering 23.1 points per contest.

However, the Packers announced on Jan. 29, 2021, that Pettine would not return.

LaFleur praised the veteran coach following his departure.

“He was an important part of our success,” LaFleur said. “As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together.”

Pettine later spent time with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings before joining Dallas.

The Cowboys hired him as a senior defensive assistant on October 12, 2026.

Interestingly, Pettine previously worked with Parker in Green Bay. Parker began his NFL coaching career as a defensive quality control coach under Pettine in 2019.

Now, the former Packers coordinator will assume the play-calling responsibilities from his former assistant.

Cowboys Make Change After Defensive Collapse

Dallas’ decision followed a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 15.

The Cowboys surrendered 584 total yards, including 340 in the second half.

Schottenheimer criticized the defensive performance the following day.

“I think we got beat pretty good in some man-to-man stuff last night,” Schottenheimer said. “The missed tackles is really what got us.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Dallas missed 10 tackles against San Francisco, resulting in 91 additional yards.

The Cowboys also allowed a 66-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter, with linebacker Von Miller responsible for covering the running back.

Pettine now faces the task of repairing a defense that has struggled throughout the season.

His experience gives Dallas a veteran voice with a history of running NFL defenses. Pettine previously served as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills and head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

For the former Packers assistant, it is another opportunity to lead a defense from the sidelines or coaches’ booth.