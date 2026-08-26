Packers’ Record-Setting UDFA Makes Late Push for Roster Spot

The Green Bay Packers made Nyjalik Kelly stand out before he ever took a preseason snap.

Green Bay gave the undrafted edge rusher $265,000 guaranteed after the 2026 NFL Draft, making him the highest-paid undrafted free agent in franchise history.

Three months later, Kelly is making the Packers strongly consider keeping that investment on the 53-man roster.

Sports Illustrated‘s Bill Huber identified Kelly on Aug. 26 as perhaps the team’s best candidate to extend a 21-year run of at least one undrafted rookie making Green Bay’s opening roster.

Kelly has made a late charge after a quieter start to the summer, recording a sack-strip among four pressures during the preseason.

His push arrives at a convenient time. Collin Oliver has been dealing with a calf injury, creating more opportunities for Kelly as Green Bay reaches the final stretch of its roster evaluation.

Kelly’s Late Push Upswings Stakes for Packers

Kelly’s passage to this point began with enough production to make Green Bay take an aggressive swing after the draft.

The Packers officially signed the 6-foot-5, 263-pound defender on May 1 after a college career split between Miami and UCF. Kelly appeared in 40 games with 26 starts, finishing with 118 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and one interception.

He also earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition in both of his seasons at UCF.

The Packers backed up their interest financially.

Sports Illustrated reported in May that Kelly received $265,000 guaranteed, a notable commitment for a player who still had to climb through a competitive position group once training camp arrived.

That investment didn’t immediately mark a roster spot for him. Huber wrote that Kelly “didn’t do much” during organized team activities or early in training camp before gaining steam later in the summer.

The positive momentum became more visible against Denver. Kelly generated three pressures in the Packers’ 33-13 preseason win, via Huber, and the team’s official site credited him with a fourth-quarter sack for a 4-yard loss.

One productive preseason outing only goes so far, but Kelly has at least created a legitimate decision.

Packers’ UDFA Streak Gives Kelly One More Opportunity

Green Bay’s history with undrafted rookies certainly helps Kelly.

Huber reported that the Packers have kept at least one undrafted rookie on their opening roster for 21 consecutive seasons. Kelly now stands out as a leading candidate to keep that streak going, even with competition for the final spots on defense.

His biggest obstacle may simply be the numbers. Green Bay has several edge defenders gunning for roles, and Huber described the depth at the position as Kelly’s primary challenge.

Oliver’s calf issue could temporarily change that. If the second-year defender remains limited, Kelly can truly show he can handle snaps on defense and contribute in other areas.

The Packers finish the preseason Friday against the Cardinals, handing Kelly one more game to reinforce the progress he has made before the roster is trimmed.

His contract already made him an outlier among Green Bay’s undrafted class. And now his late push raises thoughts for the Packers to ponder when cutdowns materialize.