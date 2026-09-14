Packers’ Offensive Line Exposed by ‘Nightmare’ Week 1 Stat

The Green Bay Packers seemed like they were just capable enough to solve Brian Flores’ pressure packages at the start of yesterday’s season opener.

Then the protection unraveled, and an ugly number from their 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings puts the downfall in perspective.

NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema highlighted a Next Gen Stats figure after the game, which was four of Green Bay’s five starting offensive linemen with an average time to pressure of 2.50 seconds or less, including both tackles.

“You can’t function with those numbers,” Sikkema wrote on X, calling it “part of a nightmare second half.”

Minnesota closed the game with 29 unanswered points after Green Bay had built a 22-10 advantage, and the Packers’ offensive line gave Jordan Love minuscule room to operate as the Vikings continued sending pressure.

Packers’ Protection Cracked as Vikings Kept Bringing Heat

The numbers make the collapse look even harsher.

Next Gen Stats credited Minnesota with a 78% blitz rate — the highest any quarterback has faced in a game since 2023 — along with a 53% pressure rate, which Acme Packing Company highlighted after the loss.

Love was also hit 15 times and sacked four times. He lost a fumble on one of those sacks and later threw an interception deep in Green Bay territory as the lead vanished. He still finished 21-of-42 passing for 387 yards and two touchdowns to Christian Watson, but the relentless pressure forced Green Bay to live on a razor’s edge.

The Packers were already working with a shuffled group. Aaron Banks was inactive because of a knee injury, pushing Donovan Jennings into his first career start at left guard.

The starting five featured Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Jennings at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Jacob Monk at right guard and Zach Bako-Bewele at right tackle. CBS Sports noted Morgan was making his first NFL start at left tackle, Jennings his first career start and Monk just his second.

All five starters played Green Bay’s 67 offensive snaps. By the fourth quarter, the Packers’ possessions ended with a turnover on downs, fumble, interception and another turnover on downs.

Vikings May Have Handed Packers’ Next Opponents a Blueprint

The larger concern for Green Bay is how repeatable Minnesota’s approach looked.

Before the game, Love called Flores’ blitzes “very exotic” and acknowledged the Vikings could bring them “whenever,” so Green Bay knew the stress test was coming.

For stretches, the offense beat it, but then the protection could no longer hold up long enough.

Pressure arriving that quickly shrinks the playbook, speeds up a quarterback’s process and makes longer-developing concepts hard to trust. When four linemen are operating on that timeline, there are few answers available behind them.

Banks’ eventual return could stabilize the interior, but the Packers also have to improve their communication and answers against overloaded fronts.

All things considered, one loss won’t define Green Bay’s season.

Sunday did, though, put an obvious weakness on film.

If the Packers can’t keep Love cleaner when opponents turn up the pressure, Minnesota’s “nightmare” second half could become a formula other defenses are eager to test.