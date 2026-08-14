Green Bay Packers’ Offensive Line Raises Red Flag After Ugly Loss

The final score of a preseason opener won’t cost the Green Bay Packers much sleep.

What happened along their offensive line may warrant more attention.

Green Bay fell 28-9 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday as an offense already working with a shuffled line failed to reach the end zone.

The Packers averaged just 2.6 yards per rushing attempt, while their four quarterbacks finished with 97 net passing yards as a team.

The starting offense moved 46 yards on its lone possession before settling for a field goal. Green Bay’s second-team unit failed to score, and the deeper reserves had an even harder time generating offense late.

There were mitigating circumstances. Two potential starters were unavailable before kickoff, and the Packers continued rotating young linemen throughout the night.

By the end, another injury and one veteran’s place in the pecking order had created fresh questions.

Travis Glover’s Packers Roster Stock Takes Hit

Travis Glover came into training camp with a chance to claim an important reserve role.

Thursday suggested he has ground to regain.

Five backup offensive linemen received second-team snaps before Glover entered the game.

Acme Packing Company’s first 53-man roster projection following the opener subsequently declared that no Packers player’s stock had “sunk quite as badly” as the former sixth-round pick’s. The outlet projected Glover outside the initial 53-man roster.

Green Bay drafted Glover in the sixth round in 2024, and he appeared positioned to compete for the swing tackle job before a shoulder injury ended his 2025 season. He returned this summer to an offensive line undergoing significant changes, but Thursday’s rotation demonstrated where he currently stands.

The Packers turned to multiple options before Glover. He eventually entered as part of the third offensive-line group, playing right tackle alongside a collection of younger reserves.

Green Bay has time to sort through that competition, but the tackle picture was already a potential concern entering camp. Acme Packing Company identified the Packers’ tackle depth as an issue in June, with Glover among the players who needed to institute themselves behind the top group.

Darian Kinnard Injury Adds Another Concern Up Front

Glover’s existence could change depending on what happens with Darian Kinnard.

Kinnard exited Thursday’s game with an injury and didn’t return. The Packers confirmed his departure in their official game recap, while the severity remained unclear immediately afterward.

The 26-year-old offers Green Bay valuable versatility at guard and tackle. He started two games at right tackle last season and also worked as an extra offensive lineman before returning to the Packers as a restricted free agent this offseason.

His injury came with Green Bay already missing multiple pieces up front. Aaron Banks was sidelined by a knee injury, while right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele also did not suit up because of a knee issue.

So, Green Bay had to test its depth immediately.

Luckily, preseason exists for those evaluations, and the Packers have two more exhibitions to make adjustments before the games count.

Their first look provided at least an uncomfortable answer about offensive line depth.