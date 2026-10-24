Packers Offensive Lineman Has a Chance to Make First Start Since Week 2

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line issues are certainly improved from the dire situation the team found itself in just three games into the season after getting manhandled by the Atlanta Falcons in the home opener.

With the addition of veteran Laken Tomlinson and the surprisingly good; albeit inconsistent; play of third-year pro Travis Glover, the line has improved. However, in the passing game the unit took a step back in allowing pressure on quarterback Jordan Love on almost half of all dropbacks in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

The Packers could look to make a change to shore up the group facing the NFL sack leaders this weekend in the Detroit Lions, headed by All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Although Kevin Zeitler has been touted as the name to place Glover at right guard, Green Bay could look to another more permanent face to make just his second start of this season.

Aaron Banks Questionable For Sunday Game @ Detroit Lions

Guard Aaron Banks, who signed a four year, $77 million contract last offseason as a free agent, has been listed as questionable by the organization, opening the door for him to potentially play on Sunday.

“Packers final injury report vs. Lions: Zaire Franklin is out.” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman wrote on Friday. “Aaron Banks, Jordon Riley, Bo Melton and Benjamin St-Juste are questionable.”

Even if Banks is fit and healthy for Sunday’s game, the right guard spot could instead go to the veteran Zeitler, who has not played an offensive snap for the team since arriving as a free agent after Week 3’s calamity.

Will the Packers Play Aaron Banks if He Is Healthy?

Green Bay could also continue to give chances to Glover as they continue to look to develop and cultivate young talent.

Banks’ favored position of left guard; and the one that he played the entirety of last season at in his inaugral year with the Packers’ is currently being occupied by Laken Tomlinson, who has done excellently since signing a couple of weeks after Week 1.

So it is entirely possible that for this weekend, the Packers do not utilize Banks even if he has a full bill of health and is active for the game. But moving forward, it would be a surprise to see Banks not see the field considering the sizeable investment the team have made in him.