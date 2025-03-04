Hi, Subscriber

Packers on the Verge of Tough Decision on All-Pro Cornerback

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander
Getty
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander celebrates after an interception against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter

The Green Bay Packers and their two-time All-Pro cornerback, Jaire Alexander, appear to be on the verge of parting ways. The main question now is whether Green Bay will secure compensation for Alexander through a trade or be forced to release him outright due to his substantial cap hit and persistent injury issues. Over the past four seasons, Alexander has played seven games or fewer in three separate campaigns, raising concerns about his long-term reliability and durability. Despite his talent and previous accolades, availability has become a major issue for the Packers as they assess their options moving forward.

Trade Talks and Contract Concerns

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Packers have engaged in trade discussions with other teams regarding Jaire Alexander. However, a conflicting report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein indicated that a source close to the situation stated there had been no discussions about a potential pay cut because Alexander’s camp was aware he would not accept one. This refusal to negotiate a pay reduction further complicates Green Bay’s options, making it increasingly difficult to find a trade partner willing to take on his current contract.

Adding to the speculation, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz noted in his post-combine analysis that “most executives believe the Packers will ultimately release” Alexander, rather than trade him, due to financial constraints. If a team were to trade for Alexander, they would have to take on his $17.5 million salary for the 2025 season, which could be a major deterrent. Meanwhile, the Packers are facing a hefty $25.5 million cap hit in 2025 due to past bonuses already paid out.

Financial Implications of Releasing Alexander

Should Green Bay opt to release Jaire Alexander, they would need to carefully navigate the salary cap ramifications. If they release him without a post-June 1st designation or trade him, the team will assume a dead cap hit of approximately $19.1 million, providing a cap savings of around $6 million, per OvertheCap.

However, if the Packers use the post-June 1st designation, they would spread the cap impact over multiple years—paying $8.5 million of the dead cap in 2025 and $10.7 million in 2026. The drawback to this approach is that Green Bay would have to carry Alexander’s full $25.5 million cap hit until the summer, long after the prime free-agency period has passed. This delay in cap relief could impact the team’s ability to sign key free agents and improve their roster depth in the crucial early offseason period.

If the Green Bay Packers have decided to move on from Alexander, they must determine whether they want his contract fully off their books by 2026 or if they would prefer to gain some cap relief starting in June 2025 at the cost of carrying dead cap space into 2026. Given his track record of injuries and high salary, the likelihood of Alexander staying in Green Bay appears slim.

Whether through a trade or release, the Packers will soon have to make a decision that will impact both their cap flexibility and roster structure moving forward. The team’s front office must weigh the short-term benefits of immediate cap savings against the long-term consequences of lingering financial obligations, ensuring that their decision aligns with their broader team-building strategy and future championship aspirations.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers on the Verge of Tough Decision on All-Pro Cornerback

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x