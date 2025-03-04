Packers on the Verge of Tough Decision on All-Pro Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers and their two-time All-Pro cornerback, Jaire Alexander, appear to be on the verge of parting ways. The main question now is whether Green Bay will secure compensation for Alexander through a trade or be forced to release him outright due to his substantial cap hit and persistent injury issues. Over the past four seasons, Alexander has played seven games or fewer in three separate campaigns, raising concerns about his long-term reliability and durability. Despite his talent and previous accolades, availability has become a major issue for the Packers as they assess their options moving forward.

Trade Talks and Contract Concerns

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Packers have engaged in trade discussions with other teams regarding Jaire Alexander. However, a conflicting report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein indicated that a source close to the situation stated there had been no discussions about a potential pay cut because Alexander’s camp was aware he would not accept one. This refusal to negotiate a pay reduction further complicates Green Bay’s options, making it increasingly difficult to find a trade partner willing to take on his current contract.

Adding to the speculation, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz noted in his post-combine analysis that “most executives believe the Packers will ultimately release” Alexander, rather than trade him, due to financial constraints. If a team were to trade for Alexander, they would have to take on his $17.5 million salary for the 2025 season, which could be a major deterrent. Meanwhile, the Packers are facing a hefty $25.5 million cap hit in 2025 due to past bonuses already paid out.

Financial Implications of Releasing Alexander

Should Green Bay opt to release Jaire Alexander, they would need to carefully navigate the salary cap ramifications. If they release him without a post-June 1st designation or trade him, the team will assume a dead cap hit of approximately $19.1 million, providing a cap savings of around $6 million, per OvertheCap.

However, if the Packers use the post-June 1st designation, they would spread the cap impact over multiple years—paying $8.5 million of the dead cap in 2025 and $10.7 million in 2026. The drawback to this approach is that Green Bay would have to carry Alexander’s full $25.5 million cap hit until the summer, long after the prime free-agency period has passed. This delay in cap relief could impact the team’s ability to sign key free agents and improve their roster depth in the crucial early offseason period.

If the Green Bay Packers have decided to move on from Alexander, they must determine whether they want his contract fully off their books by 2026 or if they would prefer to gain some cap relief starting in June 2025 at the cost of carrying dead cap space into 2026. Given his track record of injuries and high salary, the likelihood of Alexander staying in Green Bay appears slim.

Whether through a trade or release, the Packers will soon have to make a decision that will impact both their cap flexibility and roster structure moving forward. The team’s front office must weigh the short-term benefits of immediate cap savings against the long-term consequences of lingering financial obligations, ensuring that their decision aligns with their broader team-building strategy and future championship aspirations.