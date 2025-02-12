Packers Predicted to Land $135 Million All-Pro in Bold Trade Move

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a successful 2024 campaign that led to an 11-6 record, Green Bay faltered in the Wild Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Luke Getsy as offensive assistant. However, it is free agency, the trade market, and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the Packers are in a great position to make a splash this offseason due to having seven draft picks and an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to one analyst, acquiring Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa in a trade is one of the moves Green Bay should make.

Packers Trading for Joey Bosa?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade targets for the Packers. Among them is defensive lineman Joey Bosa.

Bosa is one of the more polarizing players in the trade market. When healthy, his talent is undeniable. With 72 career sacks, 87 tackles for loss, 156 quarterback hits, and an 82.7 pass-rushing grade, Bosa is one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL. Yet, his inability to stay on the field is worrisome, although it could drive his trade value down.

Bosa is entering the final year of his contract, making him an obvious trade candidate. As the Chargers continue to build upon a brief playoff appearance in 2024, moving Bosa could save $14 million in cap space. For a team on the verge of a breakthrough, now that Jim Harbaugh is head coach, trading Bosa might prove fruitful. If done correctly, the Los Angeles Chargers could increase their cap room to $77 million while reaping a high-end draft pick.

For the Green Bay Packers, acquiring Bosa would give Jeff Hafley another top-tier edge rusher opposite Rashan Gary. Playing 14 games this season, his most since 2021, Bosa made the Pro Bowl team by racking up five sacks, two forced fumbles, and 39 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

As the Packers look to shake off a first-round playoff exit, Bosa’s presence turns their defense into a more formidable opponent. His 39 pressures would have ranked second in Green Bay’s defense. Bosa’s 17.8 percent true pass rush win rate bests every Packers’ defensive lineman. The former first-round pick may not be the star he once was. However, if Green Bay cannot afford the asking price for Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby, Bosa becomes an easy fallback option.

Potential Trade Packers

Due to Joey Bosa’s age, 30, and injury history, Ballentine does not see his trade value proving costly. In his mock trade, Ballentine sees the former number three overall pick being swapped for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

While the Chargers may scoff at the idea, knowing Bosa’s capabilities when healthy, the Packers would be foolish not to jump at the chance. With $42 million in cap space and few free agents to re-sign, trading for Bosa would be an instant win for Green Bay. The odds a fifth-round pick can be the Packers’ best edge rusher are slim — another reason why acquiring Bosa is an easy decision.

Bosa has no guaranteed money left on his contract and carries an $8.36 million roster bonus due on March 14th. If the Los Angeles Chargers want to trade him, the Packers should act fast and get their next star defensive player.