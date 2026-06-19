Packers Predicted to Miss Out on Edge Rusher Despite Rumors

The Green Bay Packers traded away Pro Bowl outside linebacker Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys and lost fellow edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare to the New York Jets in free agency.

Suffice to say, even with the addition of rookie fourth round draft pick Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay’s OLB room will have questions surrounding it to say the least.

And amidst this changing of the Packers’ pass-rushing guard, which will see former 13th overall pick Lukas Van Ness go into the season as a starter for the first time since he was drafted back in 2023, many have posited that Green Bay may want to look for another veteran pair of hands at the position.

The prime candidate for this has been Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl talent Josh Sweat, who recorded 12 sacks last season, the most of his career. With the Cardinals in an evident rebuild, speculation built that implied a Packers/Sweat deal could be on the cards, with some reports even suggesting both teams were working out a deal.

Whilst this was shot down at the time, it is still floated as a realistic trade possibility.

However, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton – writing on Thursday June 18 – believes that whilst Sweat could be moved at the trade deadline by Arizona, particularly if they are struggling as many expect, the team he would end up landing with is the Chicago Bears, not the Packers.

Packers Predicted to Miss Out on Josh Sweat Trade

“ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Sweat was “letting it be known” that he’s unhappy in Arizona…The Cardinals will receive calls if other teams believe Sweat remains discontent.” Moton wrote.

“The Chicago Bears would be a likely suitor for Sweat. General manager Ryan Pace confirmed (h/t ESPN’s Courtney Cronin) that he showed interest in edge-rusher Maxx Crosby before the Las Vegas Raiders traded him to the Baltimore Ravens, who backed out of the deal.”

Moton believes that the Chicago could pivot to Sweat after at least for the moment missing out on acquiring Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby.

“Schefter reported that the Bears don’t have the financial resources to acquire Crosby, who will play with $30 million in guaranteed money this year. Chicago can target Sweat, who’s much less costly with about $9.8 million in guaranteed money on his deal for this year.” Should the Packers Make a Serious Move for Sweat?

All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons will miss the first month of action of the 2026 season as he continues his return from a torn ACL suffered back in December against the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

And whilst Van Ness had his best season yet in a Packers outfit, even if his sack numbers don’t necessarily back that up, it is still to be determined whether he can anchor one side of the edge rush for a team that has championship aspirations in the near future.

Alongside Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay does have the likes of Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox Jr. and Collin Oliver as reserve options. But whilst talented, none of these players have proven NFL experience.

It is very much like the Packers to bet on youth, and we have seen often that it can work out well. But if the price for Sweat is reasonable and he remains to be in good form early next season, giving up one of the team’s many Day 3 draft picks in 2027 could be worth it to secure his services, if the Bears don’t beat them to it.