The Green Bay Packers could get one of their defensive leaders back for a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Pro Bowl linebacker Zaire Franklin has missed the last four games with a shin injury. But his latest social media post suggests he expects to return.

Franklin shared a photo of himself in uniform on Instagram on Thursday, November 19, with a four-word message.

“Shh, the fireman comin’.”

The post caught the attention of The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, who reported that Franklin could return Wednesday, November 25, when Green Bay visits Los Angeles.

Franklin has not officially been cleared to play. Still, the message points toward a possible end to his monthlong absence.

Packers Captain Zaire Franklin Hints at Rams Return

Franklin has not played since Green Bay’s Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on October 18.

He suffered a shin injury during practice the following week when a teammate’s knee struck his leg.

The injury ended an impressive streak of availability.

According to the Packers’ official website, Franklin had played in 48 consecutive games before missing the October 25 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay elected not to place the linebacker on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility of a return before the end of November.

Franklin has recorded 41 tackles across six starts this season, per his official team statistics.

The Packers acquired the former Indianapolis Colts standout in March, sending defensive lineman Colby Wooden to Indianapolis.

Franklin earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024 and entered Green Bay with eight NFL seasons behind him.

His return would give the Packers back their defensive captain and an experienced voice in the middle of the field.

Packers Could Get Multiple Defensive Starters Back Against Rams

Franklin’s possible return comes at a critical point for Green Bay’s defense.

The Packers have played without linebacker Edgerrin Cooper since he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October. Franklin’s absence left the unit without another established starter.

But the Rams matchup could bring more help.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers still plan to have star pass rusher Micah Parsons return from his knee injury on November 25.

“That’s my plan,” LaFleur said, according to NBC Sports.

Parsons still has hurdles to clear before Green Bay can confirm his availability.

Getting both Parsons and Franklin back would give the Packers two veteran defenders for a difficult road matchup.

Green Bay enters the contest following its Week 11 bye and a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Franklin’s Instagram message offers reason for optimism. His practice participation and the team’s final injury designation will provide a clearer picture before Wednesday’s game.