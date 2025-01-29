Hi, Subscriber

Packers Pro Bowler Makes Eye-Popping Claim About Moving to Green Bay

Green Bay Packers' safety Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
Green Bay Packers' safety Xavier McKinney celebrates with Jaire Alexander after an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium

The Green Bay Packers made one of the biggest splashes in recent free agency history when they inked safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract. He immediately stepped and elevated Green Bay’s defense. After finishing second in the league with eight interceptions, McKinney notched his first All-Pro nod and Pro Bowl selection. He was arguably the best safety in all of football in 2024.

His success makes the New York Giants’ decision to not re-sign him head-scratching. Yet, another man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And for the Green Bay Packers, McKinney’s impact helped transcend the defense into a near top-ten unit.

His ascension in 2024 is a story people want to know more about and something McKinney opened up about on Tuesday.

McKinney’s Free Agency

On the latest episode of NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov, Xavier McKinney was asked about his free agency journey and transition to the Green Bay Packers. 

“It was super smooth from the day that I got in. The fans were loving. The organization brought me in and had open arms. They accepted me for who I was.McKinney continued,They never tried to change me or make me a certain way. They said,We know you’re X, be you.That’s really all it was. Even with the players, same thing. It was such an easy transition. I always tell people it’s one of the easiest transitions that I’ve ever made in my life, especially joining a new team. It was good.”

McKinney got off to a hot start in Green Bay, snagging an interception in the team’s first five games. He also recovered a fumble en route to a 3-2 record. The All-Pro safety then discussed his experience joining a new defense in year five of his career.

Obviously, being one of the top defenses this year, it was fun. We had got a new scheme and defensive coordinator, and everybody bought into the system. And [Jeff] Hafley did a hell of a job this year of just making sure that everybody knew what was going on and how to do it correctly. I think that was the biggest thing. Like I said, it was a new scheme, not just for me but for everybody that was there the previous years.”

McKinney was initially drafted by the Giants in 2020 when Joe Judge was head coach. Two years later, Judge was out the door, and McKinney experienced his first regime change in the NFL. Whether that made the move to Green Bay easier is unknown, but McKinney was able to raise his play to another level in 2024.

What’s Next for the Packers’ Defense

With a successful 2024 season now in the rearview mirror, McKinney looks ahead to the future of Green Bay’s defense.

“Like I said, everybody bought in and was collectively together. And that’s what made it work. Everybody knew their role and played their role at a high level. And it helped us win and play good defense the whole year. So, it was fun, and just like I told Hafley, I can’t wait to keep growing the defense and finding ways to be better defensively. I definitely think the sky is the limit not only for our team but our defense.”

The Green Bay Packers have many decisions to make this offseason. Most of them are on the defensive side of the football. If Green Bay aces the offseason, Xavier McKinney’s vision for the team is a realistic scenario.

